Anderson Cooper Calls Out Trump’s ‘Low Rent’ Response To Protests

Anderson Cooper let loose with his thoughts on Trump’s response to BLM protests

Anderson Cooper (like most of us) didn’t think Trump could make things worse this week for his lack of handling of the ongoing protests for the murder of George Floyd. Then, the president decided to attack innocent protestors (his “allies” he called them moments before) with tear gas and rubber bullets so he could walk across the street and hold a Bible next to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op.

Trump held a press conference in the Rose Garden yesterday to address the nation amid protests across America. Instead of a message of solidarity and calm, he called himself the “president of law and order” before threatening to use military force on citizens if governors don’t “get control” over their states.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump said in part, after spending parts of the protests in downtown Washington, D.C. in the Executive Mansion’s underground bunker.

As the world looked on in shock and disgust at Trump’s response, CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper took to the air to express his feelings on the matter. “He’s hiding in a bunker and he’s embarrassed that people know that, so what does he have to do? He has to sic police on peaceful protestors so he could make a big show, the little big man, walking to a closed-down church,” Cooper said Monday night on Anderson Cooper 360°.

"He's hiding in a bunker and he's embarrassed… so what does he have to do? He has to sick police on peaceful protesters so he can make a big show of being…the little big man."@AndersonCooper on reports Trump created his own photo-opp because he was angry with news coverage. pic.twitter.com/2ihNq69kCs — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 2, 2020

“He always talks about the world laughing, that the world’s laughing at the governors right now,” he continued. “They’re not laughing at the governors, they’re standing in horror over what is happening. The only people that the world is laughing at is the president of the United States.”

Cooper admitted it was his goal to remain “calm and reasonable and straightforward” but struggled given all that is happening in this country. “I just can’t believe that this is what we have,” he said during the broadcast.

People were very much here for Cooper’s reaction:

Anderson Cooper loses it, finally. Rightfully. Righteously. On Trump’s failed photo op: “The only person the world is laughing at it him.” “He’s so low rent.” -Anderson Cooper pic.twitter.com/Tu8Tj0Z81V — THE PETE EFFECT (@ThePeteEffect) June 2, 2020

Listen to Anderson Cooper break down Trump’s Bunker man tantrum perfectly!!#DictatorTrump pic.twitter.com/4i2tg33ERN — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) June 2, 2020

Anderson Cooper on @CNN is basically calling Donald Trump a "Thug" on national television. And I have never liked Cooper more. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 2, 2020

>> @AndersonCooper: Trump "pronounced himself" the law and order president. He "doesn't seem to know, or care, that the vast majority of those protesting, THEY TOO are calling for law and order." pic.twitter.com/COW2Yf4fSd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 2, 2020

“This is the United States of America,” Cooper continued. “A black man killed with four officers holding him down, a knee to the neck, for more than eight minutes, more than three minutes which he was no longer conscious for. That is not law and order. That’s murder.”

He went on to say that Trump “seems to think that dominating black people, dominating peaceful protesters is law and order. It’s not. He calls them thugs. Who is the thug here? Hiding in a bunker. Hiding behind a suit. Who is the thug? People have waited for days for this wannabe wartime president to say something. And this is what he says. And that is what he does.”

Later in his show, Cooper mocked Trump for talking about the need for law and order after police cleared the streets for his conference and eventual photo op by doing the very opposite of what Trump says he stands for. “He has to sick police on peaceful protesters so he can make a big show of being the little big man walking to a closed down church,” Cooper said, disgusted.

"We are witnessing a failure of presidential leadership at a time when this country, when we the people, need it more than ever."@AndersonCooper on Trump pledging to send active military troops into US cities "to dominate" demonstrators amid protests over George Floyd's death. pic.twitter.com/cUsRXhF8xK — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 2, 2020

“This event, as I said, if it wasn’t so dangerous and disgusting, it would be funny,” Cooper said. “Because it is so low rent and just sad.” Truer words have never been spoken.