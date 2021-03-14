Anecdote Candles Are Honest AF And You Need One

Anecdote Candles

These candles make the perfect gift for you or your BFF

It’s been a year. We could all use a little pick me up and as I’m pursuing Facebook, a targeted ad for these candles by Anecdote popped up and after clicking on it (damn you Facebook marketing team), I found myself laughing at one after the next. They would be the perfect gift to give your BFF you haven’t seen, a fave coworker, or honestly keep for yourself because you deserve it.

These candles are hilariously honest and smell like places many of us haven’t been for a while. Others like “Adulting,” which smells like “early nights and steady paychecks” will smell all too familiar. According to their website, they are “making fragrance a conversation piece. Inspired by personal recollections and cultural trends, each candle is an everyday luxury designed to remind us of stories worth sharing.”

We’ve been dealing with the pandemic for over a year now and many of us continue to feel the effects in all parts of our lives. It’s been stressful, lonely at times, and nerve-wracking to say the least. If there were ever a time to send someone a care package with one of these candles in it, now would be the time. Might I suggest “Athleisure,” which “smells like color coordinated workout gear.” If it smells familiar, that’s because it’s all you’ve worn for a year.

If you’re like me, you have candles burning in your home at all times. They are relaxing, smell amazing, and provide a spa-like environment even though we barely remember what that feels like. All I know is I’m less likely to yell at my kids if one is burning near me. Namaste and all that.

If you’re excited for the warmer weather and anticipation that your local farmer’s market will be open this year, you may want to pick up the “Farmer’s Market” candle, which smells “like long lines and tote bags.” If outdoor markets aren’t your jam, perhaps “Comfort Zone” is for you. Some of us very much find joy in missing out.

All of their candles are “hand-poured in the USA using natural ingredients with no additives, dyes, or preservatives.” They contain coconut-soy wax, cotton core wicks, and phthalate-free fragrance oils to create a perfectly balanced scent. They also crowdsource ideas for new concepts by inviting customers to “share their favorite memories and pastimes,” which they may turn into a candle down the road. I’m pretty sure a woman (or Kamala Harris) suggested this next one.

Who doesn’t want a “Quarter-Life Crisis” burning in their home? If you’ve been helping with middle school math during this distance learning period, your house probably smells like this already.

At $24 for a jar and $14 for a candle tin, these puppies make the perfect conversation piece when we can actually have people in our homes again. Bless.