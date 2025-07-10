Children With Diabetes Can See Themselves In New Barbie

Children living with type 1 diabetes (T1D; previously known as “juvenile diabetes” as it tends to be diagnosed in childhood) and their families face unique medical and social challenges associated with this chronic autoimmune condition. It can be difficult for kids to understand their own condition, much less explain it to their peers. But we do know that kids are better able to learn through play, which is why Barbie’s latest doll — the first “living” with T1D — is so special.

Approximately 1.8 million young people under 20 live with T1D, which causes the pancreas to produce insufficient levels of insulin for the body to function. As such, they rely on insulin therapies and specialized diets to live. Those kids, like all kids, deserve representation and understanding.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls in a statement. “Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

Barbie partnered with Breakthrough T1D, a leading research and advocacy organization for T1D, to ensure the new doll reflected the reality of the T1D community, right down to the details. These include a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) — a small, wearable device with a sensor in the skin that tracks a person’s blood sugar levels — and an insulin pump, another wearable device that delivers an automated dose of insulin as needed. Even her outfit has symbolic or practical nods to living with T1D. Her dress is blue with a lighter blue circle print, global symbols of diabetes awareness. Designers also made sure to give her a purse since people with diabetes often have to have testing supplies and snacks on hand to manage their insulin levels.

“We were thrilled when Barbie approached us to collaborate on the development of the Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes,” said Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D. “I have lived with T1D since I was 13, and my brother since he was 3, so this partnership is deeply personal — it means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families. It’s an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering.”

We love to see Barbie create dolls like this not just for kids with T1D to be able to see themselves in play, but for kids who don’t have the condition as well. This toy offers a natural, fun opportunity for them to learn more about folks with T1D, and to understand that even with a chronic condition, Barbie can still be anything.