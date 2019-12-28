Anna Kendrick Responds To Hockey Player Who Rallied Twitter To Get Her Attention

Dan MacMedan/Getty

Anna Kendrick finally responds to NHL player Anthony Beauvillier and the entire exchange is hilarious

It takes a lot to get a celebrity’s attention, especially on social media. You’d think if you’re looking to do so, you’d spend hours — days even — crafting a perfectly witty yet endearing note to set yourself apart from the masses. Or, if you’re a professional New York Islanders hockey player, you just write “hi” and let your friends do the rest. NHL’s Anthony Beauvillier apparently has a little crush on actress and singer, Anna Kendrick and did just that.

The 22-year-old waited until Christmas to begin, what I imagined he hoped to be, a long and happy relationship, and perhaps it’s his young age or the fact that he’s a celebrity to hockey fans, but his big “opening line” for Kendrick was the ever-so-subtle, “Hi @AnnaKendrick47″ on Twitter.

Fans saw the fledgling hockey player clearly struggling to make an impression, so they jumped in to help a brother out, including a few NHL players and teammates. The joke on Twitter was that Beauvillier was an aggressively good guy; saving kittens and donating kidneys type of guy.

Beau, thank you again for saving all those kittens at that animal shelter in the Bahamas when the Hurricane hit. Still amazed that you swam to Miami with them on your back. — Mattyboy (@ExIsledUsher) December 26, 2019

Thanks for performing open heart surgery on me man, I appreciate it — Chris Genovese 🦞 (@Chris_Geno_51) December 26, 2019

hey man thanks for letting me use your gear during that fundraiser you held for the animal shelter to save puppies. Your cup was way too big but other than that everything worked fine. Thanks again! — Big Heat (@DanyAllstar15) December 26, 2019

Hey dude, thanks so much for donating me your kidney. I wasn’t sure I was going to overcome my kidney failure but then you came through and literally gave me an organ. You also paid for the entire procedure. I wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for you you’re such a nice guy ❤️ — Bobby (@Forza_Firmino) December 26, 2019

He gave me the other one and mine both work fine! — Stephen Boyles (@TheTrueBoyles) December 26, 2019

He dogsat for the ENTIRE ANIMAL SHELTER last week. A real one, for sure. — cd (@CDIsles) December 26, 2019

Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day — Bruno Gervais (@bruno_gervais27) December 26, 2019

Shoot your shot Beau — Beltran’s Back (@IslesHockey13) December 26, 2019

The plan seemed to work. By Friday, Kendrick took to Twitter to thank everyone for their kind words about what everyone hopes to be her future husband.

“These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days,” she wrote. “Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism.”

These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019

By this point, the over-the-top compliments were extremely hyperbolic like “Bro thank you for picking up my sick grandma from the airport and giving her $1 million,” said one fan. “Didn’t he also build an entire school in an underprivileged neighborhood and buy Christmas presents for every veteran who has ever served?” asked another.

Unfortunately for Beau, the Pitch Perfect and Trolls star is reportedly in a longterm relationship with cinematographer Ben Richardson, whom she’s been dating for five years, but there have been a number of celebrity/hockey player relationships that have stood the test of time. Carrie Underwood is married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher, Lindsey Vonn just got engaged to P.K. Subban, Julianne Hough is married to Brooks Laich, and Elisha Cuthbert to Dion Phaneuf.

Though social media can oftentimes be a cesspool of negativity and despair, it seems at least sometimes it can be a hilarious way to try to get someone’s attention — even someone as famous as Anna Kendrick.

Beauvillier’s viral “hi” is like the IRL Say Anything move with John Cusack and the boombox. Too bad it didn’t work like you hoped Beauvillier — better luck next time!