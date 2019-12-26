Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Boyfriend, Says 'Men Deserve Engagement Rings Too'

Lindsey Vonn/Twitter

Lindsey Vonn says being proposed to with a ring is ‘what PK deserves’

Professional skier and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn proposed to her boyfriend, NHL star P.K. Subban, for Christmas this year. She acknowledges that it’s a “non-traditional move” but feels that when it comes to true equal partnership, actions like hers speak louder than mere words.

“On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me … and he said yes,” Vonn writes on Instagram. She shared a collage of the couple clad in matching pajamas with their three dogs. “Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

The couple technically became engaged in August, but Vonn says she wanted to give Subban his own special piece of hand jewelry in a display of “equality.”

Though the couple first got engaged in August, the Olympic skier wrote that she wanted to present Subban with a ring as a display of “equality.” And you know, if a guy likes rings and is likely going to end up wearing a wedding band down the road anyway, why not return the favor and give him his own engagement ring? Jewelry is — like colors are — for everyone, after all.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words,” Vonn writes. “Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves.”

After this dual-proposal, Vonn and Subban are now among the seven percent of couples globally who propose to each other with two rings, according to The Knot’s 2019 Jewelry and Engagement Study.

And people are here for it, according to reactions on social media.

no one will ever love me like lindsey vonn loves pk subban — garçon triste (@elijahi_jpg) December 26, 2019

In 20 years men and women are going to be society equals so this won’t even be news pretty soon. https://t.co/y1ZpaDs0nQ — Tay Blogga (@TayDayToday) December 26, 2019

Wait, She Asked Him!? Kill P.K. Subban Finessed Like A MF https://t.co/em6mRe33ph — J.R. (@RaaaasTaa) December 26, 2019

Lindsey Vonn proposed to her boyfriend, and now he's her fiancé! Other women who popped the question:

– Elizabeth Warren

– Britney Spears

– Pink

– Diane von Furstenberg

– Judge Judy

– Elizabeth Taylor https://t.co/Um1f1fffDU — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) December 26, 2019

In an interview with Vogue earlier this fall, Vonn says the couple isn’t in a huge hurry to tie the knot given Subban’s hectic schedule (hockey season is insanely long). “We’re not in a big hurry to get married,” Vonn told Vogue. “It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don’t want to stress him out because he has a big season coming.”

Vonn is best known for being a badass in her sport, finishing her career with 82 World Cup victories and four World Cup Overall championships. She also won three Olympic medals, including gold in downhill in Vancouver in 2010.

Subban, who was the NHL’s top defenseman in 2013, knows what he has in his fiance: