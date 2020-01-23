Annabella Sciorra Testifies In Court That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty

Annabella Sciorra shares chilling details of the night she says Harvey Weinstein raped her

Today, actress Annabella Sciorra gave emotional testimony about the night she alleges Harvey Weinstein came into her apartment and raped her. The Sopranos star says he raped and sexually assaulted her in the winter of 1993-1994. She first spoke out about the attack over two years ago when several women were accusing the disgraced mogul of similar crimes.

According to CCN, during her testimony, Sciorra said that Weinstein entered her apartment and chased her before pinning her to the bed and raping her. She says she tried to run to the bathroom, but Weinstein “kept coming at me.” Sciorra told jurors, “I felt overpowered because he was very big.”

While the alleged attack on Sciorra is too long ago for Weinstein to be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations, her testimony is relevant to two other charges of predatory sexual assault. He can be convicted on those charges if prosectors can prove he assaulted multiple women.

Sciorra testified that after a dinner in Manhattan, Weinstein gave her a ride home. She was in a nightgown and getting ready for bed when she heard a knock — it was Weinstein and Sciorra says he then pushed his way into her apartment. She says he looked around to see if anyone was there besides her, unbuttoning his shirt and eventually dragging her into the bedroom. Sciorra testified that she fought him until he held her hands above her head and raped her, later ejaculating on her bed and nightgown. She says that afterward, he told her, “I have perfect timing.”

He also performed oral sex on her and Sciorra says her body “shut down” so she didn’t fight it. She says he told her, “This is for you.”

Sciorra never told police when it happened and says she didn’t tell anyone else at the time either. “I thought he was an okay guy. I felt confused,” Sciorra said. “I felt… like I wished I had never opened the door.”

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast told jurors that after the attack, Sciorra lost weight and began cutting herself and drinking. She testified that she would cut her fingers and hands, smearing the blood onto a wall she says she was painting “blood red.” She says she would smear the blood and then cover it with gold leaf. When questioned, she couldn’t explain why she did it.

Sciorra says she confronted Weinstein at a dinner weeks after the alleged attack and that his demeanor was “very menacing.” She says he told her, “That’s what all the nice Catholic girls say,” and then leaned in saying, “this remains between you and I.” Sciorra called the conversation “threatening” and says she was afraid.

Less than a year after the alleged attack, Hast says Weinstein found Sciorra in London while she was there filming a movie. He allegedly sent messages and cars for her, but she wouldn’t respond, so he showed up to her room where he became angry that she wouldn’t open the door. Sciorra even asked a producer to move her to another hotel because she was afraid of Weinstein.

Years later, they had one last encounter when Sciorra discovered Weinstein was staying in the hotel room next door to hers at the Cannes Film Festival. She alleges that she opened the door one morning to find him standing in front of her in his underwear holding a bottle of baby oil and a video tape. She says she ran for the phone on her room, hitting the call buttons, summoning hotel employees to her aid. Weinstein eventually left.

Weinstein’s lawyers are pointing out that Sciorra never called 911 or tried to find the doorman at her apartment the night of the attack. They’re even pressing her for the exact day, though we know from Christine Blasey Ford’s powerful testimony against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that survivors of sexual assault often remember every detail of what happened to them even if they can’t recall a specific date — or even specific year.

Sciorra is one of six women expected to share testimony of Weinstein attacking them.