From The Confessional: Moms Share How Anti-Depressants Are Helping Them

Grace Cary/Getty

If you’ve turned to medication to help you cope through this trash fire year, you’re not alone

At no point since the onset of the pandemic has it become less stressful, but at least in the spring and summer we didn’t have seasonal depression to worry about on top of it all. With COVID cases continually rising to alarming numbers all over the country, a long and difficult winter is on the horizon after a long and difficult year. Parents have been suffering most of all, particularly mothers, as many parents have had to leave their jobs or cut back on work to care for their children.

The toll all of this is taking on everyone’s mental health is unparalleled. A vast majority of people have never had to endure this brand of depression and anxiety because a majority of people have never had to endure a global pandemic that’s claimed millions of lives.

It’s no surprise that many people, particularly moms, are turning to anti-depressants to help them cope.

Confessional #25801380 “Started taking anti-depressants and it's like the lights turned on. I am now unwilling to put up with bullshit from H and kids, their antics just seem absurd now and I shut them down immediately. Didn't realize how far down this hole I had fallen.”

Confessional #16507224 “I've only left the house 3 times in the last month. I just can't do it anymore. I can't do it. I started anti-depressants about a month ago.. I think it's making me worse. Don't know what to do anymore.”

Confessional #16242597 “I've got to get to the doctor for some anti-depressants. It's not going to end well if I don't. Just have to figure out how to get time off work and the $175 to pay for the dr visit......”

Confessional #25798203 “I’ve been on Zoloft for 2 months and I am a different person. I wasted 15+ years of my life feeling anxious and depressed. I can’t get that time back, but I’ll never let it happen again. Not ashamed if I have to be on meds the rest of my life.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of anxiety and depression have increased “considerably” among American adults this year.

“The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been associated with mental health challenges related to the morbidity and mortality caused by the disease and to mitigation activities, including the impact of physical distancing and stay-at-home orders,” the CDC states.

And since it doesn’t look like any of these mitigation efforts are going to end anytime soon, we need help. Therapy, medication, support, anything — just some help.

Confessional #21551439 “I take Zoloft to help me function and IDGAF who knows it. Not ashamed that I need antidepressants after all I have been through.”

Confessional #1555922 “My husband is anti-antidepressants. I started Wellbutrin behind his back anyway. I feel fucking unbelievable! Like the old me. I have energy & a sex drive. This is the first secret I've kept from him, but it's for the best.”

Confessional #15878798 “Day 2 on anti-depressants, don't feel super tired but calm. Actually made a meal for lunch and did the dishes. And hopes to cook dinner. Don't know if it's all in my head cause it's only day 2, but I feel good so far.”

Confessional #16206431 “One tiny dose of generic lexapro and I am a new person. No screaming at my kids/inanimate objects/drowning myself in wine at 7pm. Hormones control more than you think. I don’t feel drugged I feel normal”

Anti-depressants can feel intimidating, particularly if you feel unsupported or invalidated by the people in your life. But, bottom line: No one can tell you what’s right for you. No one has the right to tell you that you can’t seek help through medication. You deserve to feel like the best version of yourself, and if that happens through anti-depressants, well, that’s something to be grateful for — not feel shame over.

Confessional #1750312 “I used to think people relied too much on anti-depressants...until I needed them.”