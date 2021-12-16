50 Relatable Aquarius Quotes For Water Bearers To Read

Marie Bertrand/Getty Images

Oh, Aquarians. You intense, aloof intellectuals. There’s something very mysterious about this air sign, but a quick read-through of Aquarius quotes can give you all kinds of insight into the “water bearers” of your life. Ruled by the planet Uranus, the planet of innovation and revolution, Aquarians are the rebels of the zodiac. Got an Aquarian kid? Then we probably don’t have to tell you that twice. But, listen, Aquarians may be tricky, but they’re also some of the coolest, most charming people you can have in your life. Born trailblazers and big visionaries, they are often passionate about building a new world that changes humanity for the better. Think Rosa Parks, Thomas Edison, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Oprah Winfrey — they’re all Aquarians!

Not surprisingly, Aquarians like to break the rules and shake things up a bit. They’re not afraid to go after what they truly want, especially if it means they’re doing things they want to do in the way they want to do them. Social and innately curious, Aquarians are fascinating conversationalists and even better problem-solvers. Because they lead mostly with logic and intellect, they’re able to remove their emotions from a heated situation. While they’re often accused of being a little cool and detached, don’t let their lone wolf act fool you. When Aquarians love, they love hard and love deeply. As symbolized by the water bearer, which brings water to the parched masses, the sign of Aquarius genuinely cares for the well-being of others. And that’s why we love the sign Aquarius!

If you’re looking to learn more about this freedom-loving sign, want to feel inspired by their maverick ways, or need a little help figuring out how to parent an Aquarian, you’ll definitely feel ready to take on the world (or your strong-willed toddler) with these Aquarius quotes. All of which are about Aquarius, by an Aquarius, or both.

Quotes By Famous Aquarians That Embody the Sign

“When there is no struggle, there is no strength.” — Oprah Winfrey “What breaks my heart is suffering of any kind. Too often, our world is divisive and cruel where it needs to be uniting and loving.” — Alicia Keys “Aquarians are walking contradictions. Owing to the way they process things sometimes they don’t realize if something is wrong.” — Imelda Green “You can undo a lot of things. If you’re not happy, you can become happy. Happiness is a choice. That’s the thing I really feel.” — Jennifer Aniston “I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free…so other people would also be free.” — Rosa Parks “Be original; don’t be scared of being bold.” — Ed Sheeran “I always felt like my value was much more in my intellect than it was in my appearance.” — Kerry Washington “Your worth consists in what you are and not in what you have.” — Thomas Edison “Remember, remember always, that all of us, and you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt “I think being different, going against the grain of society, is the greatest thing in the world.” — Elijah Wood “As an Aquarius, I have many thoughts, so I hope you don’t mind that I go off on a little tangent right now.” — Ashley Flores “I’m an Aquarius, so I want to improve mankind.” — Melvin Bradley “The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.” — Oprah Winfrey “The best part about being alone is that you don’t really have to answer to anybody.” — Justin Timberlake “One of the hallmarks of the sign of Aquarius is the campaign for justice. Everybody is my brother. Justice is very important to me.” — Morgan Fairchild “But I don’t want to be compared to anyone, I like to impose my own style of play and do the best for myself and for the club here.” — Cristiano Ronaldo “I am the kind of person that wants to get up in front of crowds of strangers and perform monologues. To each their own.” — Stephanie Beatriz Depict yourself as adequately as you want to be seen.” — Chloë Grace Moretz “Honesty, like my mama always says, is always the best policy.” — Kelly Rowland “You borrow from the greats, and you make your own path without losing the core of who you are.” — Michael B. Jordan

