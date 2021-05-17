Surprise! Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez In ‘Tiny & Intimate’ Ceremony

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez married in front of just 20 people

Ariana Grande and her fiance Dalton Gomez are officially married! Gomez, a real estate agent, proposed to Grande sometime late last year with the singer showing off her engagement ring in December.

The happy news comes via Grande’s rep who tells PEOPLE, “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Her rep also shares that the couple’s families are totally happy with their new union. “They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” they report.

In an Instagram post last December, Grande revealed her engagement ring in a post she captioned, “forever n then some.” She also shared some pics of the couple looking adorably in love.

The pair started dating in January 2020 and spent most of the pandemic together at her Los Angeles home, according to PEOPLE. Hey, if you can get through several months of 24/7 togetherness, that’s a pretty solid indicator that marriage could work out. They started off quarantining together in New York City but Gomez had to head back to LA for work. “It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance,” a source told PEOPLE. “She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy.”

Their relationship became public-official when they appeared together last May in the video for the singer’s collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U”. Grande was previously engaged to SNL’s Pete Davidson and prior to that, had a long-term relationship with late rapper Mac Miller.