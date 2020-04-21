Ashley Graham Says She’s Feeling Like Herself Again 13 Weeks After Giving Birth

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham shared a video of herself doing yoga outside looking gorgeous as ever

New mom Ashley Graham has been sharing the ups and downs of motherhood since she had baby Isaac three months ago. Her latest post is one all moms look forward to — when we start feeling like ourselves again.

“13 weeks postpartum and I’m starting to sort of feel like myself again after giving birth,” Graham shared along with a video of herself doing yoga. “New mamas- how many weeks postpartum are you? What are you doing to feel like yourself again?”

Graham has been open about her pregnancy, her changing body, breastfeeding, and everything in between since getting pregnant last year. People love her because she’s relatable and is a true champion of women.

Graham asked for new moms to respond, and they did — their answers varied because everyone’s story of what “normal” feels like is different and unique.

Along with documenting her postpartum workout routine, Graham has been very open about normalizing breastfeeding since becoming a new mom, sharing pics of herself at home and in public feeding baby Issac. “Multitasking sunday,” Graham captioned one nursing snap sitting cross-legged on a bed, Isaac latched on, scrolling her phone. Looks extremely familiar to many moms.

She’s also given her followers glimpses into new mom life, like this one of little Isaac’s tiny baby butt which makes me this close to wanting another one myself.

Feeling like ourselves again after having a baby can be a challenge. There is the physical aspect of not sleeping and adjusting to an entire new schedule 100 percent dictated by our new tiny human, never mind feeling like we have no control over our bodies. Then, there is the mental aspect of it all and the realization that life as we knew it will never be the same.

It’s good to see the new mom feeling back to herself, moving her body, smiling, and looking as gorgeous as ever.