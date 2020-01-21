Ashley Graham Announces Birth Of Son On Instagram

Raymond Hall/Getty

Congratulations to Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin on the arrival of their little one

Congratulations are in order for one of our favorite body positive models. Ashley Graham just announced that her first baby has arrived, and we can only imagine that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are over the moon about their little family growing in size.

Graham made the announcement on her Instagram stories, where she seriously left us wanting more. She didn’t include any information, other than the date and time that the little one arrived.

“At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” the 32-year-old model wrote in the announcement. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

All we know as of now is that the baby is a boy, because Graham announced that when she made an appearance on Ellen during her pregnancy. But we didn’t expect her to drop the news on us without a name announcement or even a single photo, especially after the pretty public way she chose to experience her pregnancy.

Graham has been active both publicly and on social media since she announced back in August that she was expecting. At the time, she happily posted a video to Instagram showing her growing bump and she and Ervin, all beaming smiles, made the announcement.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better,” she wrote.

And since that moment, Graham has not been afraid to share progress updates, bump pics, and more about her pregnancy. On Instagram, she documented the ups and downs of growing a new human, including a post about her pregnancy fitness routine and how she had gained weight anyway — the kind of real life content that was widely applauded by moms who have been through the same thing.

“I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been,” she wrote. “Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

And of course, there was the legendary moment when Graham, in all her bumped-out glory, posed for the cover of Vogue.

We’ve loved following along, so we just hope we can see some pics of the little dude soon. Until then, we can only imagine how cute he must be.