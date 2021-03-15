Ashley Graham Showed A Little Underarm Hair & Out Came The Trolls

Ashley Graham/Instagram

The unsolicited opinions were strong with this one

Ashley Graham posted a picture on her Instagram page wearing a gorgeous light blue dress but the only thing some people noticed was the fact that she has armpit hair.

The mom-of-one looked like her naturally stunning self in the shot, which she captioned, “like a glove.” Because women are “supposed” to shave their armpits, people were coming out in droves to make sure she took their unsolicited advice in the future, similar to when she’s dared to share breastfeeding photos.

Graham has always been pretty outspoken when it comes to her body hair. In an Instagram Story on February 11, she told followers that it had been months since she last shaved her pits when people commented about it. “For all the ladies out there who did not shave their pits basically their whole pregnancy or at least until the end, I haven’t shaved since my last public appearance, which was [The Tonight Show Starring] Jimmy Fallon [in December 2019],” she said.

But people are people and feel the need to push their opinions on someone else who dare live life in a different way than their own. Imagine getting this upset about someone else’s armpits.

In May 2018, she made it clear to her followers that sometimes she shaves, sometimes she doesn’t. “Celebrity armpit is a real thing people,” she wrote alongside a hairless pit. When someone asked if she removes hair via waxing, laser or shaving, she responded, “I just shave them, but only sometimes #hairypits.” They are her pits after all, I believe she can landscape them however she chooses.

Comments like “we are no longer in the ice age,” and “curves fine-armpit hair can’t do,” just perpetuate there is only one beauty standard all women must achieve to be considered “beautiful.” The fact that she is a confident woman taking care of her body the way she chooses is what’s empowering. If you don’t like armpit hair, shave your own pits. It’s really that simple.

While the above photo of Graham rocking the armpit hair in the bath did get comments like, “Love how you’re rocking that under hair girl,” “We’re all human, people need to stop expecting us to live up to a standard,” and “Yesssss! Part of the women with long armpit hair crewwww,” it’s the negative comments that can get to a person. It’s about time women lift each other up, it’s a much more attractive quality than tearing someone down.