Ashley Graham Debuts New Twins With Powerful Instagram Photo

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The model and mom recently gave birth to twin boys and the photo is stunning.

Ashley Graham’s modeling career has deep roots in body diversity representation. It comes as no surprise Graham is tackling motherhood from the same lens. After a month-long hiatus from Instagram, when we last saw her pregnant with twins at 40+ weeks, Graham finally delivered a pic of her sweet new babes.

The image is almost ethereal and depicts a gorgeous Graham sprawled out on the couch breastfeeding one boy while holding another.

She included a sweet caption which revealed the boys’ unique names who were born on January 7.

“Malachi & Roman,” she introduced. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have 3 children; can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

Graham shares three children with her photographer and videographer Justin Ervin. Her eldest son, Isaac, is just 2-years-old.

The trailblazing model has always been open and honest about her journeys, especially where they intersect for her as a plus-size woman.

She’s photographed her pregnant plus-size body form nearly every angle, and purposefully skips all of the filters and editing to make sure the real beauty of her body shines through.

Congratulations to Ashley and Justin, we are excited to learn more about your journey too!