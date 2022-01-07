Ashley Graham And Justin Ervin Welcome Twin Boys

David Crotty/Getty

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are parents of twin boys, who were born at the couple’s home

Ashley Graham is now the proud mom of three boys! The model and her husband, Justin Ervin, safely delivered twin boys at their home. The newborns join big brother Isaac, who turns two later this month.

Graham shared a special message on her Instagram Stories following the babies’ arrival.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” she captioned the story. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”

“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys,” Graham continued. “But I truly can not wait to share more with you all.”

Ashley announced her second pregnancy last summer with a stunning video on TikTok and a sweet maternity photo on Instagram.

The body-positive activist posted sweet updates throughout her pregnancy. “Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life,” Graham captioned a snapshot.

In the days leading up to her sons’ birth, Graham posted about the grace and patience mamas need as they approach (or go past) their due date.

“Made it full term today (40 weeks!),” Graham captioned a post on Instagram. “Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

After her due date came and went, Graham posted a gorgeous pic on Instagram. “Extended stay,” Graham cheekily captioned the post.

We can’t wait to hear more details (including names) once Graham has had time to heal and bond with her little guys. Congrats to the whole family.