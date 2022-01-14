91 Baby Captions Perfect For Showing Off Your Newest Addition On Instagram

We all have photos galore taking up space on our phones — and most of those pics are of our kids. They’re always doing something cute or funny that we’ve got to get on camera, even more so when we’ve got a new baby at home. We want to preserve every smile and snuggle, immortalizing it all on social media so that we don’t forget a single thing! When you’re ready to offload some of those pictures to Instagram, you’ll need an arsenal of cute and catchy baby captions to use. That’s usually the hard part… but not today. You’re busy Mom’ing (and marveling over how photogenic your child is, naturally). So, we went ahead and compiled a whole bunch of baby photo captioning cuteness for you to bookmark.

We pulled these silly and sweet baby captions with Instagram in mind, but they’ll totally work for Facebook, Twitter, and wherever else you want to show off the supreme adorableness of your little one. Now, ready to fill your feed with adorable baby pictures? You supply the baby; we’ll supply the baby captions. Teamwork makes the dream work. Or so they say. Either way, we’re clearing out the digital clutter and beautifying the internet.

Let’s get started!

Funny Baby Captions

Product of Netflix and chill. Shhh, don’t tell my parents… but I’m winning. Why are you so obsessed with me? Sentenced to 9 months — released early for good behavior. I still live with my parents. Ain’t no Mama like the one I’ve got. Storm Pooper. I’m not crying; I’m just ordering dinner. Eat, nap, repeat. Of course I’m cute! Have you seen my Mommy? “You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants.” — Billy Madison Our sequel is released! Nobody puts baby in a corner. The snuggle is real. This home runs on cuddles and caffeine. You’re my favorite reason ever to lose sleep. Hello, I’m new here! Tax deduction. Ice, ice [baby]. Spit happens. Naptorious K.I.D. I got my mind on my mommy and my mommy on my mind. #laidback Future crawler. Product of quarantine and chill. Hello, my name is Trouble. Alexa, change my diaper. I’ll have a bottle of your finest house white, please. (Milk, y’all… we mean milk.) Instructions not included. My mom’s not a regular mom; she’s a cool mom. My parents think they’re in charge. They’re so cute. Boss baby. Fresh out of the oven and ready for snugglin’.

Sweet Baby Captions

You’re everything I never knew I wanted. Dream big, little one. The littlest things in life truly are the best things. I’m made of sugar (and a little bit of spice!). Happiness is the laughter of children. More than expected, better than imagined, and all I could have wished for. When life gets me down, I think of this face. We made a wish, and you came true. Home is where my baby is. It only took nine months to create a lifetime of love. It turns out fairy tales do come true. Your first breath took ours away. You’re so small, yet you take up my entire heart. I don’t know yet who you will be, but I know you are my everything. I love you to the moon and back. No matter how big you get, you’ll always be my baby. Little one, you are so loved. Twinkle twinkle, little star. Do you know how loved you are? You are my greatest adventure. This tiny human is my whole heart. Babies change everything. I’ll love you more than you’ll ever know. Ten tiny fingers, 10 perfect toes; fill our hearts with love that overflows. I wonder if you’ll ever understand just how much of me belongs to you. Be still, my heart! You are my happily ever after. You were the missing piece to our puzzle. Thank you for choosing me. Our family is now complete. From head to toe, you’re all the joy I know. You are my legacy, little one. My greatest gift is you. You are my sunshine. Happiness is homemade. There’s nothing like a newborn baby’s smile. It’s the little things in life. You can outgrow a mother’s lap, but never her heart. Thank you for making me a mommy. You stole my heart, but I’ll let you keep it. Tiny but mighty. Words cannot describe how happy I am right now. Let me love you a little more before you’re not little anymore. Now I genuinely believe in love at first sight. From small beginnings come great things. You are my masterpiece. I may not be perfect, but when I look at you, I know I did one thing perfectly right. If you think my hands are full, you should see my heart. We will never have this day again, so let’s make it count! The days are long, but the years are short. You complete me. You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars. Together is my favorite place to be. You’re the apple of my eye. Babies are a link between angels and humans. A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier. Sometimes the smallest things take the most room in your heart. Let her sleep, for when she wakes up, she will move mountains. Babies are bits of stardust, blown from the hand of God. Twinkle twinkle little star, do you know how loved you are?