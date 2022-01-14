85 Baby Captions Perfect For Showing Off Your Newest Addition On Instagram

Tuan Tran/Getty Images

We all have photos galore taking up space on our phones — and most of those pics are of our kids. They’re always doing something cute or funny that we’ve got to get on camera, even more so when we’ve got a new baby at home. We want to preserve every smile and snuggle, immortalizing it all on social media so that we don’t forget a single thing! When you’re ready to offload some of those pictures to Instagram, you’ll need an arsenal of cute and catchy baby captions to use. That’s usually the hard part… but not today. You’re busy Mom’ing (and marveling over how photogenic your child is, naturally). So, we went ahead and compiled a whole bunch of baby photo captioning cuteness for you to bookmark.

We pulled these silly and sweet baby captions with Instagram in mind, but they’ll totally work for Facebook, Twitter, and wherever else you want to show off the supreme adorableness of your little one. Now, ready to fill your feed with adorable baby pictures? You supply the baby; we’ll supply the baby captions. Teamwork makes the dream work. Or so they say. Either way, we’re clearing out the digital clutter and beautifying the internet.

Let’s get started!

Funny Baby Captions

Product of Netflix and chill. Shhh, don’t tell my parents… but I’m winning. Why are you so obsessed with me? Sentenced to 9 months — released early for good behavior. I still live with my parents. Ain’t no Mama like the one I’ve got. Storm Pooper. I’m not crying; I’m just ordering dinner. Eat, nap, repeat. Of course I’m cute! Have you seen my Mommy? “You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants.” — Billy Madison Our sequel is released! Nobody puts baby in a corner. The snuggle is real. This home runs on cuddles and caffeine. You’re my favorite reason ever to lose sleep. Hello, I’m new here! Tax deduction. Ice, ice [baby]. Spit happens. Naptorious K.I.D. I got my mind on my mommy and my mommy on my mind. #laidback Future crawler. Product of quarantine and chill. Hello, my name is Trouble. Alexa, change my diaper. I’ll have a bottle of your finest house white, please. (Milk, y’all… we mean milk.) Instructions not included. My mom’s not a regular mom; she’s a cool mom. My parents think they’re in charge. They’re so cute. Boss baby. Fresh out of the oven and ready for snugglin’.

Sweet Baby Captions