Nick Jr. Is Hosting A ‘Shark Week’ Featuring Baby Shark

Nickelodeon/Youtube

Get ready for a week of do-do-do-do-do

August may symbolize the end of summer but for us shark lovers it holds the one week every year we get to watch Shark Week on The Discovery Channel. Now, Nickelodeon is getting in on the action holding their own version geared towards younger kids who need not be exposed to actual man-eating sharks for fear of never sleeping again.

Nick Jr. is officially hosting its first-ever Baby Shark’s Big Week beginning today, Aug. 10, and — you guessed it — it will be hosted by everyone’s favorite elasmobranch fishy. In addition to new Baby Shark episodes, kids will also see their favorite characters from PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and Blaze and the Monster Machines.

Nickelodeon broke the news with a sneak preview which a narrator described as a “whole week of swimsational adventures and music videos with Baby Shark and all your Nick Jr. friends.”

Nickelodeon already has a partnership with The Discovery Channel, so it just makes sense that they would both honor one of the world’s most fascinating creatures of the sea at the same time. Shark Week kicked off for older kids and adults last night so this is a perfect distraction if you have young ones so you can watch all the Shark Week you desire and not worry about giving your kids a lifetime fear of the ocean.

“Preschoolers can dive into fin-tastic adventures with pop-culture phenomenon Baby Shark, when Nickelodeon airs “Baby Shark’s Big Week,” Monday, Aug. 10–Friday, Aug. 14 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (ET/PT),” the website said. “In partnership with Discovery, the weeklong celebration will feature Baby Shark shorts, bite-sized shark facts and underwater-themed episodes” of their popular shows above.

This is great news for kids who love everything about Baby Shark (so… all kids) and are eagerly awaiting the platform’s new animated preschool series, Baby Shark’s Big Show! (working title) which is set to debut as a holiday special this December.

We haven’t seen much new coming from Baby Shark since it came back in March to remind everyone how to wash their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic. The baby, along with its family, exploded on the scene in the U.S. two years ago and the song’s shark has turned into a kid’s cereal, bath toys, a live musical and a television show.

If your kids simply can’t get enough of all Baby Shark has to offer, have them tune in this week — they’ll be entertained, learn fun things about sharks, and perhaps give you a few moments of peace and quiet, which you’ll need to try to get the infamous song out of your head.