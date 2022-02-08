One Crucial Detail Needs To Be Decided About ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Season 3

If you were a child of the ’90s, then odds are you fell in love with Ann M. Martin’s novel series The Baby-Sitters Club. The beloved stories take place in the fictional town of Stoneybrook and center around a group of friends who run their very own babysitting business called — you guessed it — The Baby-Sitters Club. It’s the perfect coming-of-age story and shows just how important childhood friendships can be. And while many iterations of the franchise have existed on both the big and small screen throughout the years, Netflix’s reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club has proven to be the most successful by far. (Seriously, just look at its stellar ratings on Rotten Tomatoes if you have any doubts.) If your family blew through the first two seasons as soon as they were released, you’re probably languishing in a showhole waiting for The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3 to drop.

The first season of the series was released in July 2020, while Season 2 dropped on the streaming platform back in October 2021. If that pattern persists, one could then assume that a third season will drop sometime in 2022. But when exactly can fans expect to see The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3 make its grand debut? Unfortunately, the answer to that question remains a little murky, at least for now. Here’s everything we know so far about the third installment.

When is The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3 release date?

Despite how positively the show has been received by both fans and critics alike, Netflix has yet to renew The Baby-Sitters Club for a third season at this point. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean a cancellation is on the horizon. After Season 1 hit Netflix on July 3, 2020, news of its renewal wasn’t announced until October 28 that same year. Given that Season 2 dropped on October 11, 2021, the streamer still has time to decide the show’s fate. (Though, don’t wait too long, please!)

Kailey Schwerman/Netflix © 2021

It’s not an ideal situation, by any means, to feel uncertain about the show’s fate. Still, as of now, there’s no reason to panic — a renewal could happen literally any day, thus allowing fans to immerse themselves once again into the lives of Stoneybrook’s promising young entrepreneurs. Since it typically takes Netflix around a year to release new episodes after a season drops, the series could be looking at another fall release date (October, maybe?) for Season 3.

Which cast members are returning?

While no official casting announcements have been made yet, none of the show’s cast members have announced their departure either. That means it’s probably safe to assume the main and supporting cast will return, including Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Dawn Schafer (Kyndra Sanchez), Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee), and Mallory (Vivian Watson) as they continue to juggle family, their growing babysitting business, and school all at the same time. Luckily, they have each other to lean on through it all.

Other characters likely to come back are Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer (Alicia Silverstone), Watson Brewer (Mark Feuerstein), Richard Spier (Marc Evan Jackson), and Sharon Porter (Jessica Elaina Eason). New additions to the cast should be announced closer to Season 3’s release date.

What will Season 3 be about when it does (hopefully) return?

Kailey Schwerman/Netflix © 2021

As you probably could guess, considering that The Baby-Sitters Club hasn’t officially been picked up for a third season, details about said season are pretty scarce — as in non-existent. The good news is, though, that there is plenty of content the show could still dive into for a third, fourth, or even fifth season, thanks to all of the source material it has to work with. (The novel series the show is based on contains a whopping 213 books total.)

“The books are such a wonderful blueprint,” series showrunner Rachel Shukert told Variety prior to the Season 1 release. “The first eight to 10 books, I would say, set up the world and the club, and their relationships get cemented, [as do] the bigger stories of what’s going on with their parents and how that affects them. It’s laying the architecture, so it felt like that was a good jumping-off point.”

Those words might not be quite as comforting as an official Season 3 pick-up would be, but it definitely provides some hope for the future. The cast and crew know that the content is there, ripe for the taking — they just need the green light to keep the fun and adventure going. In the meantime, you can currently stream all 10 episodes of Season 1 and all eight episodes of Season 2 on Netflix.