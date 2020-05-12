Josh Gad Reunited The ‘Back To The Future’ Cast On Zoom

Josh Gad/Yotube

Back to the Future cast reunites for Josh Gad’s YouTube show Reunited Apart

We don’t know how or why it happened, but something about the coronavirus pandemic has made everyone from our favorite vintage movies and TV shows get together for virtual Zoom reunions. Maybe it’s because celebrities are at home with nowhere to go so their schedules are finally free, but so far, the pandemic has brought together the cast of The Goonies, Lizzie McGuire, and now Back to the Future. Josh Gad kicked off his new Reunited Apart YouTube series last week with a Goonies reunion and for episode two he kicked things up a notch with the greatest ’80s movie ever made: Back to the Future.

Gad got Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue, and Claudia Wells (she played Marty McFly’s girlfriend in the first movie before she was replaced by Shue for the rest of the trilogy) all together in one Zoom call, and it was epic. The cast was also joined by the film’s director Robert Zemeckis and J.J. Abrams, who had nothing to do with the making of the movie, he just wanted to join in because he loves the film so much.

The Back to the Future reunion raised funds for Project Hope and its COVID-19 relief efforts and the reunion stuff kicks off at minute 4:10 after Lloyd perfectly recreates the iconic “We don’t need roads” line.

The cast reminisced about the making of the movie (it was almost called Spaceman From Pluto), recreated some memorable scenes (I grinned hard hearing Doc Brown say “Great Scott!”), and talked about a potential reboot and what that might entail (Lloyd wants to do a crossover with Rick and Morty).

The video ends with a special Zoom performance of “Power of Love” by the Back to the Future musical cast, because it wouldn’t be a Josh Gad-joint without some singing. Check out the video and last week’s Goonies episode here.