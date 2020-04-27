The Cast Of ‘The Goonies’ Reunited With The Help Of Josh Gad

Josh Gad/Youtube

Mouth, Mikey, Data, Chunk and the rest of the gang got to reconnect after 30 years

Heeeeyyyyyyy you guys! If you lived during the ’80s, you’re gonna want to grab a brown paper bag and sit down for this one. The cast of The Goonies recently reunited for the first time in more than 30 years — and we have Frozen star Josh Gad to thank for it.

Self-described superfan Gad pulled the cast together for his new weekly YouTube show called Reunited Apart. He talked with the cast about their favorite moments from the movie, asked them to reenact some of the most memorable scenes (thank you, Josh), and do the truffle shuffle (of course). The looks on their faces seeing each other for the first time, though, was gift enough.

Gad started out by explaining what a “movie theatre” is for those of us who can’t remember and then calls on cast member Sean Astin (Mikey) to help get the band back together (but not before blessing us with a truffle shuffle of his own). Fast-forward through some adorable Olaf reenactments and finally what we’ve all been waiting for — Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jonathan Ke Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Josh Brolin (Brand), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), and the rest of the gang were suddenly together again.

They chatted and were surprised by a few guests including Cyndi Lauper (who sang the movie’s theme song), screenwriter Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner, and executive producer Steven Spielberg. Unfortunately, some of the original stars like John Matuszak, who played the beloved Sloth, and Angelina Ramsey, who played Mama Fratelli, have since passed on, but their memory will live forever in the iconic film.

Of course, any superfan would need to ask about a sequel, and Gad did just that with Spielberg who said, “Every couple of years, we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water. The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the ’80s. Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this one 100 times.” Challenge accepted.

The reunion is in support of The Center for Disaster Philanthropy and will raise money to help with the coronavirus efforts. It was the first for Gad’s series and now it’s only fair to wonder how he will possibly top this one. “There is one movie that defines my childhood,” Gad said. “One movie that defines my personality. One movie that defines me,” he said.

I think he speaks for all of us who grew up in that era.