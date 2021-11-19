Barbie Feels The Need For Speed With New ‘Top Gun’ Doll

Mattel

Barbie gets the Top Gun treatment ahead of the 2022 sequel

Barbie’s had a lot of careers over the years — but her next one has her feeling the need for speed. Ahead of the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Barbie is headed to flight school.

The follow up to the Tom Cruise 80s blockbuster Top Gun, the 2022 movie features a female pilot named Phoenix that the Barbie is modeled after. “Whip-smart and talented, Phoenix commands the respect of her fellow pilots while conquering barriers in and out of the sky,” the doll’s official description says.

Just like the movie Phoenix (played by actress Monica Barbaro, who you might know from stints on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice), the doll rocks a signature khaki flight suit, complete with patches and all. She’s got her hair in an Air Force appropriate bun and dog tags around her neck, and of course, she’s got aviator shades for an extra cool factor. And because safety comes first, she also comes with a flight helmet — no pilot would be complete without one. A fighter jet is unfortunately not included, but you’re free to put her behind the controls of a sweet pink helicopter if you’d like.

This new doll is not the first time Barbie has taken flight. Through the years, Mattel has rolled out a Barbie Careers Pilot doll, as well as a Flight Attendant Barbie — maybe she got tired of waiting on airline passengers and decided to go to Flight School? Who knows. The Aviators alone make this new version quite an upgrade, in my opinion, and of course, there’s a whole lot of nostalgia for anyone who can’t get enough of Maverick, Ice Man, and Goose (two of three of whom will be reprising their roles in the sequel).

The collectible doll will cost you $39.99 if you want to snag one for the holidays. It’s available now at pretty much anywhere Barbie is sold, including Barbie.com, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

As for the movie, you’ll have to wait until 2022 for that. It’s set to hit theaters on May 27.