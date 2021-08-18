Print Out These 10 Free Bat Coloring Pages And Give Fangs For Bite Ideas

subjug/Getty Images

As soon as October rolls around, the Halloween decorations come out. If you’re someone who loves to celebrate Halloween in true Hocus Pocus fashion, then you probably have a stash of witch hats, brooms, black cats — and bats. Bats have a pretty bad rep, mostly because, well, some people think of them as scary flying rats. While the Batman franchise elevated their status a bit (well, maybe not the George Clooney version), these creatures are often still depicted as spooky. But did you know that bats are the only flying mammal? That puts them in a cool and unique category if you think about it. Bats are not the blood-sucking rabid creatures of popular mythology. In fact, some species are pretty cute. For real! Just check out our collection of super-fun bat coloring pages for proof.

But first, these bat-to-the-bone coloring pages. They’re fangtastic!

Free Printable Bat Coloring Pages

Bat Page No. 1

Bats are the second largest group of mammals in the world and consist of over 1,300 species. They have some funny names, like bumblebee bats and flying foxes.

Bat Page No. 2

Contrary to popular opinion, bats aren’t blind and can use their eyes. However, many species use echolocation, like dolphins and whales, to find their prey and “see” their surroundings.

Bat Page No. 3

What do bats love to eat? Bugs! A bat can eat as many as 2,000 to 6,000 insects per night. Because of this, they reduce the number of pesticides that farmers use, which is good for the environment. It also helps to reduce the amount of damage that bugs can cause to plants and crops. In fact, scientists estimated that bats in the United States save us over $3.7 and as much as $54 billion in pest control services every year.

Bat Page No. 4

But bats also love to eating fruit, nectar, meat, and blood. Yes, blood. This fact probably doesn’t help their fearsome reputation. If that wasn’t creepy enough, bats who drink the blood are called vampire bats. So, hey! At least, it’s on-brand with Halloween.

Bat Page No. 5

Bats live in large groups called “colonies” comprised of a few dozen, hundreds, thousands, or even millions of the creatures! You can find these colonies on every continent but Antarctica. Bats prefer to live in darkened places like caves, dead trees, under loose tree bark, on tree branches, and even manufactured structures like bridges, crevices in rocks, wells, mines, buildings, and, yes, even in people’s homes.

Bat Page No. 6

Writer and artist Bob Kane developed the original concept of Batman. His inspiration? Sherlock Holmes, Zorro, a Leonardo da Vinci sketch of a bat-winged flying machine, and, of course, his own imagination.

Bat Page No. 7

More actors have portrayed Batman than any other superhero in movie history. Eight actors have donned the famous cape, including Adam West, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney.

Bat Page No. 8

As for why bats are associated with Halloween, some theories point to them being nocturnal creatures who drink blood (can’t argue with that). But it likely also has to do with bats being a sort of cryptic animal that not even biologists understand entirely.

Bat Page No. 9

Bats range in size from weighing less than a penny — making it the world’s smallest mammal — to having a wingspan of up to six feet.

Bat Page No. 10

Bats have natural predators, like owls and snakes, but they’re mostly affected by White Nose Syndrome, a disease named for a white fungus on the muzzle and wings of bats. Sadly, over 6.5 million bats have succumbed to the sickness.

