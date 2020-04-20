Be Our Guest And Enjoy 20+ Enchanted ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Quotes

Disney

Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Nineties kids will never forget the first time they watched Belle walk into her poor provincial town in 18th-century France. Or her terrifying first introduction to Beast. Sacré bleu, let’s not forget Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Mrs. Pots. That’s because Beauty And The Beast has stood the test of time as an iconic animated feature that resulted in the Disney renaissance of the ’90s. Nabbing a Best Picture nomination at the 1992 Oscars, the film was composed by mastermind Alan Menken, the man behind other classics like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Mulan, and The Hunchback Of Notre Dame.

If you’re in the mood to go down memory lane we’ve rounded up the most memorable, enchanted, and hilarious quotes from Beauty And The Beast, so sit back, relax, as we proudly present…your dinner epic Disney nostalgia. (And, uhhh, maybe block your high school social studies out and don’t think about the fact that Belle and Beast got together a decade or two before the French Revolution which probably saw them meet an unsavory death. Sacré bleu! )

“He’s no monster, Gaston; you are!” – Belle

“Here’s where she meets Prince Charming, but she won’t discover that it’s him ’til chapter three!” – Belle

“If it’s not Baroque, don’t fix it.” – Cogsworth

Gaston: “How can you read this? There’s no pictures!”

Belle: “Well, some people use their imagination.”

“Don’t you see? She’s the one. The girl we have been waiting for. She has come to break the spell!” — Lumiere

“Good. You fall in love with her, she falls in love with you, and — Poof! — the spell is broken! We’ll be human again by midnight!” — Lumiere

“Of course, of course. But what is dinner without a little music?” — Lumiere

“Ma chère mademoiselle. It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that we welcome you tonight. And now, we invite to relax, let us pull up a chair, as the dining room proudly presents… your dinner.” — Lumiere

“Tale as old as time, true as it can be. Barely even friends, then somebody bends unexpectedly.” — Mrs. Potts

“Take it with you so you’ll always have a way to look back … and remember me.” – Beast

“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere, I wanted more than I can tell… For once it might be grand to have someone understand, I want so much more than they’ve got planned!” – Belle

“Try the grey stuff, it’s delicious! Don’t believe me? Ask the dishes!” – Lumiere

“She warned him not to be deceived by appearances, for beauty is found within.” – Narrator

Gaston: “LeFou, I’m afraid I’ve been thinking.”

LeFou: “A dangerous pastime.”

Gaston: “I know.”

“He fell into despair and lost all hope. For who could ever learn to love a beast?” — Narrator

“If he could learn to love another and earn her love in return, by the time the last petal fell, then, the spell will be broken.” — Narrator

“I never felt this way about anyone. I wanna do something for her.” – Beast

“Well there’s the usual things: flowers… chocolates… promises you don’t intend to keep.” — Cogsworth

“Did you honestly think she’d want someone like you when she had someone like me?” — Gaston

“New and a bit alarming. Who’d have ever thought this could be? True that he’s no Prince Charming but there’s something in him that I simply didn’t see.” – Belle

Beast: “I let her go…”

Cogsworth: “What? But why?”

Beast: “Because I love her…”