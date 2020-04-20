34 ‘Little Mermaid’ Quotes To Take You Back Under The Sea

Disney

For those who don’t remember, 1989’s The Little Mermaid was the movie that ushered in the Disney renaissance of the ’90s. The story about a mermaid finding her sea legs and her prince with the help of her friends was an instant hit among kids and parents alike. And no wonder, the film was composed by mastermind Alan Menken, the man behind other classics like Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Mulan, and The Hunchback Of Notre Dame. In fact, The Little Mermaid earned Menken his first Oscar…out of eight!

So if you miss Sebastian, Scuttle, and Flounder, get ready for a hot crustacean band and these classic quotes from the Little Mermaid.

“Don’t be such a guppy.” — Ariel

“I don’t see how a world that makes such wonderful things could be bad.” — Ariel

“You’re not getting cold fins now, are you?” — Ariel

“Boy, what a soft shell I’m turning out to be.” — Sebastian

“I don’t know. He looks kind of hairy and slobbery to me.” — Scuttle

“You can’t get something for nothing, you know.” — Ursula

“No more talking, singing. Zip!” — Ursula

“Poor unfortunate souls!” — Ursula

“What’s that word again? Feet!” — Ariel

“Life’s full of tough choices, isn’t it?” — Ursula

“So long, lover boy!” — Ursula

“The waves obey my every whim!” — Ursula

“So much for true love!” — Ursula

“Well, it’s time Ursula took matters into her own tentacles!” — Ursula

“Teenagers. They think they know everything. You give them an inch, they swim all over you.” — Sebastian

“Now, the snarfblatt dates back to prehistorical times, when humans used to sit around and stare at each other all day.” — Scuttle

“Ya look great, kid. Ya look sensational.” — Scuttle

“Okay. Yeah, you go. I’ll just stay and What? Sharks? Ariel!” — Flounder

“I’m not a guppy.” — Flounder

“The human world, it’s a mess.” — Sebastian

“Geez, man. I’m surrounded by amateurs.” — Sebastian

“This has got to be, without a doubt, the single most humiliating day of my life.” — Sebastian

“You gotta bat your eyes, like this.” — Sebastian

“Isn’t this great? The salty sea air, the wind blowing in your face. A perfect day to be at sea!” — Eric

“Are you okay, miss?” — Eric

“I’m sorry if this knucklehead scared you.” — Eric

“Have we met?” — Eric

“You’re the one, the one I’ve been looking for.” — Eric

“I consider myself a reasonable merman.” — Triton

“As long as you live under my ocean, you’ll obey my rules.” — Triton

“Have I ever been wrong? I mean, when it’s important!” — Scuttle

“It’s a dinglehopper. Humans use these little babies to straighten their hair out.” — Scuttle

“Babies! My poor little poopsies.” — Ursula

“We mustn’t lurk in doorways. It’s rude.” — Ursula