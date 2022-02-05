The 5 Best (& By 'Best,' We Mean 'Most Comfortable') Blowjob Positions For You

At this very moment, you may be questioning your decision to click (or tap) on this article of sex tips. After all, along with shower sex, you might consider your days of wondering (or caring) about the best blowjob positions behind you. Maybe you even read the headline and found yourself thinking that the best sex position of any kind for both you and your partner is simply the one where you actually stay awake. Then again, you are here, which means the idea of blowjob positions that are both, ahem, stimulating and comfortable — i.e., you don’t have to listen to your knees snap, crackle, and pop like a bowl of Rice Krispies — does appeal to you on some level. In which case, you’ve come to the right place.

Of course, blowjobs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. (Related: If you have a cup of tea that resembles anything close to a blowjob, something is amiss.) But if it’s something you’ll consent to and that your partner likes, you might as well know how to make the whole thing a more enjoyable experience for you, too. Let’s face it: Our knees aren’t what they used to be, and spending time kneeling — even on top of a pillow, folded blanket, or one of those foam pads for gardening — can leave a lot of us feeling sore the next day… and not in the good way. Plus, there’s the whole power dynamic aspect. There are arguments on both sides regarding which person is submissive in that scenario, but with so many other blowjob positions out there, why not opt for one rooted in reciprocity?

And while there’s plenty out there on how to make blowjobs amazing, their focus is almost always solely on the recipient. That ends now. Here are the best blowjob positions based on your comfort and pleasure.

Best Blowjob Positions for Comfort and Reciprocal Enjoyment

1. Side-by-Side 69

Clearly, 69ing is the go-to position for reciprocal stimulation, but while it’s great in theory, it can be pretty awkward and uncomfortable in practice (so many limbs!). But never fear; there’s a much easier way to do it: with both you and your partner lying on your side. The rest of it is the same. Align yourselves mouth-to-genitals, and go to town. Depending on your level of flexibility and specific list of aches and pains, it may help (or be more comfortable) to lift your leg up and wrap it around your partner’s neck or body.

2. Have a Seat

Let’s say you and your partner are on the couch and suddenly feel the urge for an intimate moment. (In this scenario, kids aren’t an issue. Just play along.) Instead of going to any real hassle, continue sitting side-by-side, and, while remaining seated or whatever position is most comfortable for you, go ahead with the BJ, with the expectation (or agreement) that your partner will return the favor if you’re into it.

3. It’s This or Nothing

If you and/or your partner are beyond exhausted but still want to get off, here’s one for you. Since this is technically an article about blowjob positions, we’ll start with the person with the penis lying down on their back with their legs open. From there, all you need to do is roll over on top of them (onto your stomach) so that your head is in their crotch. You work your magic first, and then both you and your partner roll over so you’re the one on your back receiving oral sex. Once you’re finished, you won’t even have to move — just fall asleep.

4. Switch Kneeler

OK, fine, we did say we wouldn’t be including kneeling positions, but it turns out there’s a decent one out there. In this one, your partner is the one on their knees. You, meanwhile, are lounging on a bed (or the couch, or floor, or some other soft surface) with your head gently propped up on the pillows of your choice. Then, your partner kneels above you so that their genitals perfectly align with your mouth, in whichever direction best suits you both. From here, you can instruct them to stay still so that you control the movement, or you can continue to lie back while they gently thrust. Once they finish, have them reposition themself so that their face is between your legs. You’re already comfortably lounging at this point, right?

5. From the Back

This is perfect for people with vulvas. One person will lie on their stomach and spread their legs. They should also arch their hips so their partner can easily access their vaginas to pleasure them. The person lying on their stomach can also lie down on a pillow for support. This is also an excellent position for doggy, BTW.

Now go forth, give fellatio, and enjoy! Or nix any position that you don’t enjoy and try a new one. Because the key to the best blowjobs is making sure they bring pleasure to both parties in some way.