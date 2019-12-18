Say So Long, Farewell To Clutter With These Easy Organizing Hacks And Tips

Do you sometimes feel like your house could be on an episode of Hoarders — with human-sized unfolded piles of laundry, toys scattered in the most unlikely of places (what is that Elsa doll doing in the medicine cabinet?!) and paperwork piling up on every open surface? We’ve been there, and in fact, we’re probably right there right now.
While we can’t promise that these organizing tips will keep your house decluttered forever (especially if you have kids… and especially if those kids are toddlers!) But they’re definitely a good starting point on the road to turning your house from an episode of Hoarders into a home decor show on HGTV.
Slow and steady wins the race
We know you want this mess out right now! But finding a good solution that works for you takes a while and getting things thoroughly organized, not only looking for a quick fix. We know what it’s like to just want to shove a bunch of random unrelated items in a drawer just so you don’t see them, but if you want to declutter and keep decluttered, keep at it until everything has its place. If it takes days or even weeks to declutter one room, that’s totally fine. The Container Store also suggests only decluttering one room at a time.
Get rid of everything
Ok, not everything. But the truth is that a lot of what’s causing all that clutter is stuff you don’t need. Marie Kondo suggests throwing away anything that doesn’t “spark joy.” Other experts say to get rid of anything you have not worn in the past year.We really recommend getting rid of anything that doesn’t fit you that you might be keeping in hopes that you will one day fit back into them (oh, those old jeans, we all have them!). Recycle what you can, give away what you can to charity or sell to a vintage or secondhand store (there’s nothing like making some extra $$$ from your clutter.)
Funny but also true… During this season of giving, a reminder to donate and help those who are less fortunate. Nicki and I often fill our cars and drop off on behalf of our clients, and then provide them with a tax receipt for donating. A true win for everyone.
Get a lot of organizers
From drawer organizers to file cabinets, to fancy shoeboxes, get what you need to store what you have!
Add organizers and hangers in the back doors and sides of cabinets
Store pans, cleaning supplies, and other items on the backs of doors and sides of cabinets.
Make the entrance of your home the place where organization begins
Have a set place for people to put down their shoes, hang up their backpacks, put away wallets and keys at the entryway of your home.
The Mudroom Shoe Closet (or as I affectionately call it: "the shoe pantry" 🥰. I just realized I never posted this part of the mudroom reno – and honestly it was my #1 on my "wish list" and still my favorite feature!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pre-mudroom addition this space was teeny tiny, and the floor was a tripping hazard with shoes EVERYWHERE!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Now, each family member has one dedicated shelf to organize their shoes (except the mom… who gets two 😉).
Place dividers in your drawers
That way, every little thing has its place.
Make sure you can see everything you have
From labeled boxes, to see-through boxes, to keeping tabs of where everything you put away is, it’s important to be able to see what you have and where.
Containers come in all shapes and sizes! ✨ These gorgeous wire baskets are from @mdesign and @livecomposed and I used them in singer and talk show host Carnie Wilson's home to house all her table linen. ✨ @carnie68 had her linens before in drawers we reused for another purpose. So these MDesign baskets worked perfectly. Thank you MDesign. Your products make a professional organizer's job really really easy!! (And jump on over to @carnie68 stories today to hear from her how much she liked these baskets for her snack drawer in her kitchen too!)
Keep digital copies instead of paper ones
From children’s drawings to important letters, scan them and keep them in a flash-drive instead of having piles and piles of papers unnecessarily clutter your house.
Get your family in on the game
Make folding laundry a family chore. Remind your kids picking up their toys and books is an important and fun part of finishing play time. Play an organizing game and make your kids (if they’re old enough) organize their toys and craft supplies. It will make both play and craft time easier for them too, after all!
Label everything
We do mean everything! Even different types of kids toys. Labels the shelves in your closet, bathroom and even kitchen drawers. Knowing and seeing where everything you need is and where everything you want to put away needs to be is a huge energy saver.
Fold things so that they’re visible
Choosing your morning outfit will be much easier when you see actually what clothes you have. Gone are the days of taking out half of your closet just to find your favorite shirt!
Put everything in your pantry in glass jars
Seeing what you have in your pantry will help you make sure that you cook what you have, so you don’t wind up buying 5 different bags of lentils because you can’t see that you already have one.
Is there anything worse than opening your pantry and having no clue what's inside? You start to dig through, only to have boxes come crashing down, containers of spices fall like dominoes, and the dog at your feet trying to snatch up the cereal that's covering the floor. Never again! You deserve the pantry of your dreams: clean, organized, and functional. ✨Sencillo can help you design a beautifully organized, custom pantry that has space to store all of your staples. Contact us today to book your complimentary consultation. P: 403.255.8234
Utilize your wall space
There’s plenty of great organizers that hang on walls, that will create more storage space for your things and a way to make what you have easier to see. From the kitchen to the bathroom.
Get a pegboard
They’re great for organizing so many things!
✨ Tidy Tip ✨ Hello, friends! Pegboards are an amazing way to organize your tools so they are easily accessible without taking up much space. Usually they come raw or white but I decided to paint mine for this project. The fun part, you can make it whatever color you want! ⚠️ If you're not installing on studs make sure to use washers or furring strips between the pegboard and drywall so the mounting pegs will fit. Our time is valuable, so why not create a life where you spend your time doing things instead of searching for them.
Make a clipboard wall
It’s a great way to store important mail and paperwork that you need around. Here’s a great tutorial for how to make one.
Use the spaces under your beds and couches
Use these spaces to store seasonal clothing, holiday decorations and guest towels and linens. Make sure they’re in boxes and well labeled before you put them away. A good way to remember to take them out when you need them is to set a reminder on your phone for a time you might need (before you get houseguests, a few weeks before the holidays) the items with their location.
Let's chat about using space under your bed. It can be easy to forget about that valuable area, and/or it becomes the catch-all space for things that get pushed there in a rush. If we take a little to organize it with containers or baskets, here's what you could be storing under there: 💃🏻 Clothes – shirts, socks, sweaters 📚 Books ☃️ Seasonal Items 🧶 Craft Supplies 👠 Shoes What do you use the space under your bed for? PC: @caseyhorstco Location: @tuftandneedle
Invest in accent pieces
From vases and plants, to framed pictures, invest in pieces that will take the place of the clutter. After all, you’ve worked hard to organize, and you should treat yourself!
Obviously I need to buy some more unique ceramics to put on this shelf, right? Yep, definitely a "need." Putting it on the list. 📝😬
