Beyoncé Drops Trailer For ‘Black Is King,’ A Visual Album Coming To Disney+

“A journey is a gift,” Beyoncé opens the trailer posted to her website Saturday night, teasing her new visual album, Black Is King, slated to release on Disney Plus on July 31. The trailer follows the release of her new single, “Black Parade,” which was released on Juneteenth.

Written, directed, and executive produced by Beyoncé, Black Is King is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift released last year in conjunction with the theatrical release of The Lion King remake, for which she voiced Nala. Black Is King will tell the story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity,” the announcement states.

“You can’t wear a crown with your head down,” Beyoncé later says in the trailer for the visual album, which will feature special guest appearances by Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez. The visual album will also feature African artists Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

According to Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, Black Is King is a “celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.”

“The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present,” they added. “A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

The visually stunning trailer is an explosion of color, power, and truly moving images teasing what appears to be an epic visual album à la Beyoncé — one that, according to Disney and Parkwood Entertainment, will reimagine lessons of The Lion King for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” the announcement states. “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

The diverse cast and crew spent one year producing and filming Black Is King, with Beyoncé involved in every aspect of production.