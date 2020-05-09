Beyoncé And Tina Knowles Lawson Hand Out 1,000 Free COVID-19 Test Kits

The free testing is a part of Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Lawson’s #IDIDMYPART initiative
This Mother’s Day weekend, Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles Lawson are doing their part to emphasize the importance of coronavirus testing.
Beyoncé and Knowles Lawson created the initiative #IDIDMYPART, offering hundreds of test kits to their hometown of Houston, Texas. The singer took to Instagram to share a picture from one of the test sites, thanking them for getting tested.
Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. 🙏🏾 H-Town, I love y’all. ❤️ . Special thanks to ….my mother @mstinalawson for this incredible vision. To Mrs. Kim Gagne & team. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee & staff. UMMC, Mathew 25 Ministries, Procter & Gamble, TWC Logistics Core, H-E-B, HPD, HISD, Kappa Alpha Psi, A-Rocket Moving & Storage, Frenchy’s Chicken, MAJIC 102.1, KTSU 90.9, 97.9 The Box – DJ Kiotti and Paul Wall. . More testing tomorrow at Forest Brook Middle School in Houston. 10AM – 5PM . Click the link in my bio to learn more about BeyGOOD.
“Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. H-Town, I love y’all,” Beyoncé wrote next to a picture taken at one of the local middle schools showing a line of cars with people waiting to be tested.
“This weekend’s effort will provide 1,000 test kits, face masks, gloves, essential vitamins and household supplies to citizens of Houston,” her press release states. The test is free and given to people right in their cars to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Knowles Lawson created the initiative to encourage Houston residents to get tested. “Recognizing that African American communities have an escalated rate of infections and fatalities, Ms. Knowles Lawson is pleading to Houston residents to know their status in an urgent appeal to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” the press release states.
Knowles Lawson cited a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that, as of April 23, 33.7 percent of COVID-19 patients were African American, even though African Americans comprise 13 percent of the U.S. population. And as per the CDC, as of mid-April, roughly 33 percent of all fatalities are African American. “The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health,” Knowles Lawson said.
In addition to the free test, participants also receive a grocery gift card from BeyGOOD, an initiative started by Beyoncé, as well as a voucher for a hot meal from two local restaurants, Frenchy’s Chicken and Burns Original Bar-B-Q. Participants also receive an informational packet detailing how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic.
God is soo good . My event producer Kim Ganye Sent this to me this morning it made me cry! I had a dream to do an event that will bring awareness to the free testing sites in Houston set up by United Memorial Hospital. I called Beyonce and of course she was on board To pay for it , we kept saying everyone has to do their part . She said that’s a great name for it! . So We teamed up with Matthew 25 and and TWC logistics who delivered it to Houston , Proctor and Gamble gave us a truckload of paper towels toilet paper Tampax diapers grooming products cleaning products. And paid for the transport. The idea started by me joking that I wanted to put a food truck at the end of the testing site to give out free meals. So We bought vouchers from two of Houston’s favorite restaurants Frenchy’s chicken and Burn’s barbecue and everyone receives all the products a gift certificate to these restaurants, we bought vitamins to pass out and we teamed up with HEB Grocery store we bought gift cards and they bought gift cards for groceries. They even gave us 6 hundred bottles of bleach. A-Rocket Moving and storage delivered locally our stuff and Gave us a place to stuff the bags. We also gave them information on how to care for themselves and how to disinfect during this crisis We even gave them a button that said #ididmypart I Got tested today! I challenged Tyler Perry for Atlanta Octavia Spencer for Mississippi Majic and Cookie Johnson for Detroit Michigan And we will continue to fight to get black and brown people out for testing for Covid . This disease is killing our people at an alarming rate we only make up 13% of the population but 47% of the deaths in New York are black people. That scares the crap out of me I don’t know about you. Get tested because you don’t wanna go home and give this disease to your mom or your grandparents because you don’t have any symptoms know your status. Special thanks to Ivy Mcgregor ,Yvette Noel Shure , Tamiko Mosely , congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. @Beyonce Mayor Sylvester Turner , Kim Ganye. A- Rocket Moving and Storage #beygood. Thanks @mrrichardlawson my techky❤️
“Testing is crucial because it helps find hot spots and saves lives,” said Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee in a prepared statement. “Texas has a very low COVID-19 test rate, second lowest in the nation. This is why the commitment by Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson and BeyGOOD is so significant in helping Houstonians get out and get tested.”
The singer and mom-of-three has already donated $6M to help fight the spread of the virus, giving funding to charities providing food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks, and personal hygiene items. Beyoncé is also bringing awareness to mental health, in general, as isolation, loneliness, and depression rise dramatically as a result of quarantining.
Knowles Lawson said she challenged several celebrities who plan to continue the #IDIDMYPART movement: Tyler Perry in Atlanta, Magic Johnson in Detroit, and Octavia Spencer in Mississippi.
