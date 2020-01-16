Celebs Post Unboxing Vids After Beyoncé Gifts Them Entire Ivy Park Line

Reese Witherspoon/Ellen Degeneres/Instagram

Beyoncé sent her entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection to a bunch of celebs before it drops officially on January 18

Being a celebrity must be a pretty big blast, right? Of course it has its downsides — paparazzi, unrealistic beauty standards, less privacy — but it has lots of perks too. Like when you’re so famous that Beyoncé wants you to wear her clothing line so badly she sends the whole thing to you in a giant orange box.

That’s right. The Queen Bey gifted her whole Ivy Park x Adidas collection to the likes of Ellen, Reese Witherspoon, and other famous names. Lucky for us, they posted adorable videos of themselves excitedly “unboxing” the swag from the orange container it arrived in.

“How do you top this one? I have to send something to Beyoncé,” Ellen quips when she sees the behemoth rolling box. And honestly, imagine trying to impress BEYONCE. “The hell… ?” she mutters as she opens it. And there it is — a whole rack of gender-neutral activewear. “I haven’t looked at everything yet but these pants are my favorite,” says Ellen as she plucks through the offerings.

Reese Witherspoon put on the world’s cutest fashion show, complete with silly mom dance moves. “You guys, somebody told me a big package is arriving and I don’t know what it is,” she says as she walks toward it. After fumbling in trying to open it, Witherspoon excitedly changes in and out of a few outfits.

Janelle Monáe shared a few photos of herself looking gorgeous in the swag. “Thank you Bey for these 🔥🔥🔥@weareivypark pieces! And a special thank you for my new hide out where I’ll bey escaping my duties,” she writes. Hey, a mom hideout that has comfy and stylish activewear in it? Sounds like a new business venture for Bey.

Black-ish and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi was similarly pumped to be gifted the entire collab.

Last month, Beyoncé told Elle about the new line. “My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with Adidas,” she said. “I am excited for you to see the campaign for the first collection of this new partnership. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

Pretty amazing, right? Now if only Bey had decided to send these boxes to a bunch of us moms who routinely wear the same hole-y yoga pants to the bus stop. Maybe our mom BFF Reese will share.