Major Biden Receives Special Training To Prepare For New Family Cat

MANDEL NGAN/Getty

The Bidens are getting a cat to add to the White House along with pups Champ and Major

President Joe Biden made a major announcement this week, and no, it wasn’t about jobs or the economy or a little thing called the pandemic. The First Family is getting a cat! The president and First Lady Jill Biden shared the news with TODAY show co-anchor Craig Melvin, saying there’s an adopted cat just “waiting in the wings” to make her White House debut.

There hasn’t been a cat in the White House since the Bush administration, so the news should make feline fans rejoice. But there’s someone who might not be as thrilled about the upcoming addition: the Bidens’ dog Major, who’s already had a little bit of trouble adjusting to his new digs. The pup earned himself a trip back to Delaware after his first biting incident at the White House earlier this year. He then returned and promptly nipped a second person.

Still, Biden said in an interview that Major was a popular presence around the White House. “All he does is lick them and wag his tail,” Biden explained. Who could possibly hold a little bite here and there against such a happy doggo?

“Eighty-five percent of the people there love him,” Biden said. That other 15 percent, I assume, are just cold and dead inside.

“She is waiting in the wings,” said first lady Jill Biden about a cat joining the White House. pic.twitter.com/6OXvM08oNP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 30, 2021

Nonetheless, Major was finally sent off for special training to help get him used to his new situation, along with his older doggy brother Champ. The two apparently did well enough to be brought back to D.C. and so far it seems like Major has stayed out of trouble—there have been no further reports of any biting incidents. And since the Bidens say that training took place in a facility with cats, they believe their doggy son is now well prepared to welcome a cat to the family.

I just hope the Bidens realize that getting a third pet now makes Major the equivalent of a middle child—and we know what those are like (I am one, so I can say that). Someone might possibly get chomped on if this poor guy feels like he needs a little more attention once there’s another new pet around. Major’s many fans, however, are already ready to forgive him for any potential misbehavior.

Major Biden did nothing wrong and this a preemptive tweet pardon for whatever he does to the Biden cat — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 30, 2021

Let’s just hope that Major’s bite-y ways are truly behind him, and he proves to be a great big brother to his new kitty sister. Either way, he’s still the goodest of good boys in my book.