New Season Of ‘Big Brother’ Will Premiere Soon — With COVID Protocols

MONTY BRINTON/CBS

The ‘Big Brother’ house is opening soon, and there will be some pandemic-related changes

Be honest, there’s not much we wouldn’t do for some fresh, live television right now. Streaming is great, of course, but there’s nothing quite like the live versions of our favorite reality TV shows. Enter: Big Brother. The hit CBS reality show that is literally the definition of a summertime guilty pleasure will return next month for its 22nd season — but with some changes related to pandemic safety, of course.

With the fall television lineup basically just one giant blank space, the fact that this season of Big Brother is starting later in the summer than it typically does is actually very convenient for those of us desperate for some trash TV.

CBS is also revealing that the cast will be made up of former contestants for its second Big Brother: All-Stars season this year, too. It premieres on Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. with a special two-hour, live move-in premiere. It will then continue with its regular three-nights-a-week schedule on Sundays, Wednesday, and Thursdays at 8 p.m.

big brother is coming back AND it's an all stars season. i'm warning y'all now that this is the only thing i will be talking and tweeting about pic.twitter.com/gxLiWUWibc — gab (@xgab_pia) July 23, 2020

If you’ve ever watched the show before, you’ll be sure to see some familiar faces. CBS says that “the All-Star houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game, will be announced closer to premiere.”

Contestants are already quarantining before they’re medically cleared to enter the house. TMZ has announced the following cast members will be making their re-appearance in the famous quarantining-before-it-was-a-national-mandate house: season 18 winner Nicole Franzel, season 19 winner Josh Martinez, season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, and season 18’s Paulie Calafiore. Other castmates include Janelle Pierzina, Ian Terry, Hayden Moss, Tyler Crispen, and Bayleigh Drayton.

As for other protocols in place to keep contestants and crew members safe, CBS says that there will be no in-person contact between the cast and crew. “The Big Brother production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority,” CBS said in a statement. “Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.”

It is official. Just saw the first commercial for #BigBrotherAllStars2. New season is now less than two weeks away, August 5th 🥳🥰😁🥳🥰😁 Thank you @CBSBigBrother #BigBrother #BB22 pic.twitter.com/pzblpl77WM — Timothy Roulhac (@SciFiFan76) July 23, 2020

CBS says staff and crew members will be tested prior to working on the show, and will be screened daily for symptoms, too. “They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.”

As entertaining as Julie Chen’s live segments are, it looks like she’ll be delivering them solo. And no word yet on whether they’ll install a Clorox sprinkler adjacent to the famous backyard pool — you know, just as a precaution.