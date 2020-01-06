The Cast Of ‘Big Little Lies’ Glows On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Getty

The entire cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ looked flawless

It’s officially award show season and, in my opinion, the most fun is the first — the Golden Globes. Stars graced the Red Carpet tonight looking as gorgeous as ever and one HBO cast most definitely stole the show.

The ladies of Big Little Lies lit up the pre-show festivities, not only for the sheer beauty of the group but because it’s clear they will most definitely be having a good time, tonight. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern stunned onlookers and gave fans a true look at what Hollywood glam is.

Witherspoon was on fire in a white gown and Tiffany jewels and walked the Red Carpet with husband, Jim Toth. She’s there representing not only Big Little Lies, but newcomer and instant hit The Morning Show. She shared a pre-show pic on Instagram, captioning it, “Wearing white to the biggest party of the year, wish me luck!”

Kidman looked her usual gorgeous self in a gorgeous red dress, attending with husband, Keith Urban. Though she’s there as a nominee, her mind is understandably elsewhere. The couple announced recently they would be donating $500,000 to help those affected by the fires. “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” they wrote via Instagram. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Laura Dern doesn’t need to do anything more than be Laura Dern, but here she is looking better than ever.

My fav (so far) of the night has to be Kravits, who stunned in a short, pixie cut and polka-dot dress. She wins the Red Carpet, hads down.

Big Little Lies is up for several awards tonight including Best Drama Series TV, Best Actress in a Drama TV Series (Nicole Kidman), and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Meryl Streep). The show based on the same-titled bestseller by Liane Moriarty has catured fans attention since the first season, weaving a dark tale of murder and mischief in the sleepy town of Monterey, California.

According to Indiewire.com, The Golden Globes are decided upon by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is made up of 90 journalists from across the globe. None of the HFPA members are Academy voters, so there’s no overlap between who decided the winners of The Globes and the Oscars, but most tuning in know the decisions tonight can have a big impact.

Here’s to the Monterey Five for giving us a show before the show even began.