Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Help Fight Australia’s Wildfires

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Actors, musicians, and organizations band together to help those affected by Australia’s wildfires

As Australia’s wildfires continue to burn across New South Wales state — about 150 fires, according to the Wall Street Journal — celebrities continue to step up and give back. On Jan. 4, Grammy Award-winning artist and mom of two, Pink, donated $500,000 to the local fire services battling the fires. And shortly after, actor Nicole Kidman and her country musician husband Keith Urban matched Pink’s donation, giving $500,000 to NSW Rural Fire Service, the lead combat agency for bush fires in NSW.

“Their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so they are keeping a close eye on it,” Kidman’s rep tells People.

According to the publication, Kidman — who is nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series this year — showed up to a Golden Globe Awards-related event in Beverly Hills appearing “visibly upset.” “I’m so sorry; I’m so distracted by what’s happening in Australia,” she reportedly said at the event.

Kidman also took to Instagram to share the same image Pink posted on her Instagram, one that lists organizations and their respective websites, including NSW Rural Fire Service, in need of the public’s health as the fires rage on in Australia.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Kidman wrote. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Urban also posted on Instagram.

While some celebs are donating money, others, like Bindi Irwin, are donating their time and services. Irwin and her family’s Wildlife Hospital has, so far, treated more than 90,000 patients.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Irwin wrote. “There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to [honor] her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”

It’s estimated that the wildfires have burned through more than 11 million acres since it started in September, and ecologists from the University of Sydney believe almost half a billion total mammals, birds, and reptiles have since died in the fires.

Additionally, more than 1,300 homes in NSW have been consumed by the fires, and thousands of people in Australia have fled their homes. To help those displaced by the bushfires, Airbnb is offering free emergency housing between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16. via its Open Homes platform. Those interested in helping must be able to provide “a spare room or apartment, a comfortable bed, basic amenities and toiletries, availability for two or more days in a row.”