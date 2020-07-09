Bill Nye Calls Mask-Wearing ‘A Matter Of Life Or Death’ In New PSA

Bill Nye/Tik Tok

Bill Nye does not mince words in TikTok mask PSA

As the “mask debate” wages on with conspiracy theorists spouting off false facts about carbon dioxide and masks “not working,” the anti-mask community can’t seem to wrap their heads around the fact that you don’t wear a mask to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19, you wear a mask to protect the people around you. But since anti-maskers don’t read the CDC website and the President certainly isn’t doing a good job disseminating that information, maybe the people will finally listen to…Bill Nye. The Science Guy posted a series of videos on TikTok about face coverings and masks, how they work, and which ones are best — and this should be required viewing.

In the first video, Nye explained that masks and face coverings prohibit the “movement of air” which means that “face masks…prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system.” Like we said, masks don’t necessarily protect the wearer from contracting the virus (though studies are now saying they do provide a small amount of protection for the wearer) their primary function is to protect everyone around you if you happen to be carrying the virus.

He then demonstrated how effective masks are by attempting to blow out a burning candle from under his mask. Nye was unable to blow out the flame while wearing a basic cloth face mask like they kinds most of us are wearing, making, or buying on Etsy and Nye called the homemade mask “very effective.” He then tried to blow out the flame while wearing a scarf tied around his mouth and eventually the air from his mouth made it past the scarf barrier and extinguished the flame.

In the second video, Nye demonstrated the effectiveness of the N95 masks that healthcare workers wear which is when he proceeded to pop the eff off. With a TikTok filter we can only describe as “fire and brimstone,” Nye reiterated what he already said about masks, telling his viewers that “the reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure. But the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you and the particles in your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system. Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death. And when I use the word literally, I mean literally a matter of life and death!”

So the moral of the story here is that homemade face masks are very effective at keeping your respiratory particles from infecting someone else and refusing to wear a mask means you’re an a-hole who doesn’t care if you spread the virus to someone who may die from it. Listen to Bill Nye the Science Guy and wear the damn mask!