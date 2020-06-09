‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Trailer Is Here And Keanu Can Still Get It

Orion Pictures/Youtube

The first trailer for “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is here and Keanu still has our hearts

Whoa! Your ’90s heart is about to skip a beat — the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music was finally released, giving all of us a brief respite from all that is 2020. Spoiler alert: Keanu Reeves can extremely still get it.

The trailer’s beginning gives us hope that this will be as excellent as the original. As Keanu Reeves (Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill) stand in front of the Future Council, they’re asked a very important question: “Twenty-five years ago you played a concert in front of the entire world. One month ago, you played in Barstow, California for 40 people, most of whom were there for $2 taco night. Bill and Ted, what have you got to say for yourselves?”

Of course, every fan of the movies knows what their answer will be: “Be excellent to each other,” Bill replies. “And party on dudes!” Ted adds. Excellent.

The duo then go on a journey to finally write a song that will unite the world — something that means more now than the writers likely ever could’ve imagined. That’s when the life-long friends ask themselves: “Why can’t we go to the future when we have written it?” Ted asks. “And take it from ourselves?” Bill responds. Cue the old time-traveling phone booth and Bill and Ted are whisked off into the future.

Unfortunately for them, they come upon their future selves as highly tattooed convicts. The only other clues the trailer gives us is some footage of the Grim Reaper playing air guitar with them, Ted in Hell, and their kids, Thea and Billie, who are all grown up.

The franchise released the trailer on Twitter, saying, “Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other.”

The film follows the original Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), meaning fans have been waiting a really long time for this third installment. It’s a perfect time to see our favorite metalheads again and I think I speak for all of us when I say we could really use a couple of hours to stare at Keanu Reeves on the big screen right now.

It’s not clear when Bill & Ted Face the Music will hit theaters, given all that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought us. The movie was originally scheduled to be released on August 21st, but the new trailer says it will be out sometime “this summer.”

All in all, the trailer leaves us wanting more. Here’s hoping our favorite stoner dudes and their band — Wyld Stallyns — finally write a song that’s so good it literally saves the world.