Could We Were Liars Season 2 Happen? Here’s What We Know (& What We Suspect)

Sooo… we’ve all already blown through every episode of We Were Liars on Prime Video, right? Who can blame us? It’s elite summer viewing: a complicated (read: messy) family, old money, weathered cedar-shake siding on a big-ass beach house full of heirlooms and secrets. Consider me hooked! But now that the series has lured me in, I need to know if We Were Liars Season 2 is in the realm of possibility. And, if so, *when* might we be going back to Beechwood Island?

After all, the summer mystery series — which is adapted from E. Lockhart’s wildly popular YA novel — wraps up with a devastating twist. It’s the kind of thing that’ll leave your jaw and the floor and have you feeling emotionally wrecked, slightly haunted, and in desperate need of more Sinclair family lore.

If that sounds right to you, keep reading to find out everything we know so far about whether We Were Liars will be back for Season 2.

How did Season 1 end?

Don’t worry; I’m not going to spoil it for you. Suffice it to say, though, Season 1 could be considered a complete arc. The story of Cadence Sinclair (Emily Alyn Lind), told over the course of two life-changing summers at her family’s island estate, and the truth about what really happened to “the Liars” ends with a massive reveal and a fairly satisfying deal of emotional closure.

There’s not exactly a cliffhanger to pick back up from. And if you read the book before watching the Prime Video series, you know that Season 1 of the show covers the entirety of Lockhart’s bestselling novel.

However, there is hope.

Has a second season been confirmed?

As of now, Prime Video has not confirmed a second season of We Were Liars. And, honestly, that’s not too unusual at this point — streamers often wait to see how a show performs before announcing renewals.

Here’s a really promising tidbit, though: Lockhart is definitely leaving the door open for more.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in June, the author hinted of Cadence driving away from Beechwood on the family boat at the end of Season 1, “She’s going away from the island, having set herself free from the rigidities, rules, the prejudices, the bullshit of the family. We all know that this can be an ongoing journey to separate from your family of origin. And it’s not a simple thing at all. And so, you know, we shall see.”

When asked directly about the prospect of more Liars in the future, Lockhart replied, “I don’t have any news to share about Season 2 yet. [But] it’s not a limited series!”

Prime Video

What would Season 2 be about?

Well, we may have already gotten a little preview! In the finale, we see, ahem, Johnny (Joseph Zada) speaking with his mom, Carrie (Mamie Gummer), in the kitchen. It’s a heavy, heart-wrenching moment — and one pulled straight from the pages of another Lockhart novel.

“I wrote a prequel novel to We Were Liars, which is called Family of Liars,” Lockhart told THR. “And that scene between Johnny and Carrie is very similar to the opening scene of Family of Liars. It is a tip of the hat to the story that I built in that second book.”

So, it’s possible Season 2 could be a prequel season, set a generation earlier and focusing on the teenage years of Cadence’s mother, Penny Sinclair (Caitlin FitzGerald), and her sisters/Cadence’s aunts Carrie (Gummer) and Bess Sinclair (Candice King).

The world of the Sinclairs? There’s absolutely more story to tell there. After all, there were some serious hints dropped about the fourth Sinclair sister, Rosemary, who died at only 10 years old. There even seemed to be some insinuation that the surviving sisters may have played a role in that tragic day that they’ve kept under wraps.

Show creators Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie would love to give fans more context into the Sinclair family lore.

“One of our big intentions in building out the sisters the way that we did was that hopefully viewers will want to know how these villainous women became [the people that they are],” they told Swooon in a recent interview, encouraging fans to campaign for Season 2 if they’d like to see “the Sinclair sister villain origin story.”