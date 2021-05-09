Bindi Irwin Shares Portrait That Imagines Her Dad Holding His Granddaughter

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin shares commissioned art that imagines her father holding his granddaughter on Mother’s Day

Bindi Irwin is celebrating her first Mother’s Day, a day filled with joy, but for those who have lost a parent, the day — like most holidays — can be bittersweet. Though Bindi’s late father Steve Irwin would presumably be thrilled to become a grandfather, Bindi honored her father the best way she could, with a sweet piece of artwork that imagines her entire family celebrating Mother’s Day together.

The artwork imagines Bindi, her husband Chandler Powell, her mother Terri Irwin, her brother Robert Clarence Irwin, and of course, her father, holding Bindi and Chandler’s daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in his arms.

“Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family,” Bindi captioned the photo. “Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for bringing my family and Chandler’s together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans. To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description.”

Bindi welcomed her daughter Grace on March 25, 2021, which was coincidentally her one-year wedding anniversary.

Bindi announced her daughter’s arrival by saying she was “celebrating the two loves of my life,” and in the birth announcement, Bindi says little Grace is named after relatives on both her and Chandler’s sides of the family.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad,” Bindi shared.

Before Grace’s arrival, Bindi spoke to Entertainment Tonight and lovingly mused about dad Steve and what he would have been like as a granddad.

“He would’ve been a good, good grandpa,” said Bindi. “Yeah, he really would’ve been. I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect.”

Bindi and Chandler have fallen perfectly into the family business as wildlife conservationists and Bindi’s mom already knows that little Grace is going to continue the family’s conservation legacy once day, too.

Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever! https://t.co/mmvXFGz4Gm — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) March 26, 2021

“Love is not a big enough word,” grandma Terri wrote on Twitter when Grace was born. “My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!”

Looking forward to seeing bb Grace in a pair of khakis and hanging with the koalas. What a lovely family.