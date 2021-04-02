Terri & Bindi Irwin Troll The Internet With Baby Grace’s First ‘Croc Encounter’

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin’s latest photo of her newborn daughter proves that Grace is ready to carry on with the family business

There is nothing that tugs at our heartstrings like watching Bindi Irwin, the beloved daughter of Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died in 2006, start her life with her beautiful new family. Her first daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born on March 25, and so far, Bindi has only shared a handful of sweet snaps of her precious baby girl. But a new photo shared this week shows that even though she’s barely a week old, little Grace is ready to follow in her famous family’s footsteps.

The photo, which was shared by Bindi’s mom Terri Irwin, shows baby Grace’s very first “croc encounter.” And before the keyboard warrior moms get up in arms about the Irwins exposing a days-old newborn to crocodiles, you might take note of yesterday’s date: April Fool’s Day.

Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter…April Fool’s! pic.twitter.com/LxmHVxKyH3 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) April 1, 2021

Yep, it was totally a prank — and a good one at that. The photo shows Bindi holding her newborn baby girl, while her husband Chandler Powell, mom, and brother Robert crowd around, each holding a pair of Crocs shoes. Baby’s first “Croc encounter” is sure to be a precious memory for them all as Grace grows up. Also, this is the purest thing on the internet right now, just saying.

We have no doubt that Baby Grace will be introduced to all the wildlife at the Australia Zoo soon enough, considering that’s where her entire family lives and works. We do, however, assume the family will start off with less scary animals than crocodiles. Maybe a nice, cuddly koala or a particularly friendly emu?

We’ve been absolutely in love with Baby Grace ever since Bindi announced her birth on March 25 (which is also hers and Chandler’s wedding anniversary). At the time, she also shared the sweet way she and her husband honored her late dad with Grace’s name.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Chandler holding their new baby girl. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Just this week, Bindi shared more snaps of the sweet family and little Grace with a precious “1 week old” sign. We cannot get enough of this adorableness. “Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love,” the new momma writes.

It’s heartbreaking that Steve isn’t here to celebrate these precious moments with his beautiful family. But we know that wherever he is, he couldn’t possibly be more proud of all of them.