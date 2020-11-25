Almost Half Of Boomers Plan To Shop In Person On Black Friday

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Of course half of boomers plan to hit the mall on Black Friday

Listen, my voice is starting to get a little hoarse from repeating this all the time, but apparently we need to go again: We are still in a raging global pandemic. Nowhere is that pandemic worse than in the U.S., where nearly every, single state is seeing record-breaking numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, along with a terrifying and steady increase in deaths. 200,000 Americans are getting sick with the coronavirus every, single day, and at the rate we’re going, another 60,000 Americans could die by the end of the year. Stay the fuck home on Black Friday.

If you haven't lost faith in humanity yet- we’re about to see what Black Friday is like during a pandemic — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 20, 2020

It seems like common sense. Like, should we even need to tell people not to crowd into Walmart right now? Well, apparently yes. A new study surveyed Black Friday shoppers and found that a staggering number of them exhibit poor decision making skills. In particular, the 45 percent of Baby Boomers who said they plan to do their shopping in person on the day after Thanksgiving.

Additionally, 29 percent of Gen X said they plan to hit the stores in person. So did 37 percent of Millennials and 35 percent of Gen Z. At least there’s a silver lining: 62 percent of the total number of people surveyed said they’re going to take their Black Friday shopping exclusively online for this year. At least not everyone has gone insane.

What’s absolutely bonkers is that it’s not like these people don’t realize they’re putting their lives in danger. A staggering 89 percent of people surveyed said that they believe shopping in person will put them at risk of contracting COVID-19, yet a third of them plan to just do it anyway. Listen, if they want to infect themselves with a potentially lethal virus just to get a doorbuster deal, fine. But what is not OK is that if they get infected, they could spread the virus to others who aren’t apparently trying to kill themselves for a cheap TV. They could infect retail workers who are forced to show up on Black Friday, even though it’s dangerous. They could infect their family and friends. What about this is so hard for people to grasp? Does anyone care about anyone but themselves anymore?

Cannot believe that I am working Black Friday during a pandemic — TITA 🤍 (@titaaa_cx) November 25, 2020

Please don’t go Black Friday shopping in public during a pandemic. I’m a retail worker and I’m scared — 🌙Piper Violet ✨#BLM (@UhOhBurns) November 16, 2020

Apparently not, so if you’re one of the roughly 30 percent of people who say they’re going to physical stores on Black Friday, you’re welcome. You’re welcome for everything I’ve given up by staying home this year. You’re welcome for how much I care about you and your family, to stay home for months to avoid spreading a disease that could hurt you. I hope you get a good deal on whatever you’re shopping for, and I hope you stay healthy. Most of all, I hope you learn to care about anyone or anything other than yourself.