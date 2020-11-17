From The Confessional: Stop Vacationing During a Pandemic, A**holes

We all know it’s not good for our mental health to compare our lives to others. To allow bitterness and resentment and jealousy to set up permanent residence inside our hearts, corroding us from the inside. We’ve got to let that shit go—right? But what about during a fucking pandemic when it’s imperative to the well-being of the world that we all make sacrifices? That we all wear masks, social distance, stay home, and cancel plans—even if those plans include dream vacations? And yet, we see countless others refusing to do just that?
Can we successfully fight off the negativity when we’ve ripped our kids from their friends and from school and canceled their birthday parties and trips to Disney while Stephanie down the street is hosting a 25-person Thanksgiving bash and jetting off to the Caribbean the following day?
How are we supposed to not feel anger and resentment? How are we supposed to not feel jealous—like how come she doesn’t have give shit up? WTF?
If you’re in the Bitter Boat this year, we get it. It’s frustrating AF to watch this nation flatly refuse to get their shit together and do their part so that we all can return to our normal lives. Hopefully enough of us will do the right thing so that some day COVID will be gone and those of us who put life on pause for the greater good will get to take our trips, see our distant relatives, and get away for a girls’ weekend.
Until then, we need to stay strong and committed to making smart, safe, unselfish choices while we ride out this pandemic.
Even if your asshole neighbor down the street won’t.
Confessional #25805728“I want to scream at all the family and friends posting photos of their date nights and restaurant dinners and vacations. YOU are the reason this pandemic is still here. YOU are the reason we're going into another lockdown. Selfish jerks.”
Confessional #25803807“No gf, I don't want to hear about your fucking vacations. I had to quit my job so I can "all of a sudden" homeschool my kids. Fuck off!”
Confessional #25792356“So tired of the people bitching about Big 10 football being canceled because it's the very same people who won't wear masks and go on vacations and fun outings. YOU are the reason assholes. Stay the fuck home.”
Confessional #25787659“I feel awful for the people who live and work tourist states. I'm from Ohio and the amount of people I see headed to NC, SC, and FL just pisses me off. They care more about their right to a damn vacation than about the health of others.”
Confessional #25801524“Feeling a bit jealous of divorcing SIL b/c people are throwing money and help at her, even a European vacations and a private tutor for her kids. DH and I are struggling with money, teaching the kids, and finding time for each other.”
Confessional #25805645“It kinda makes me mad and jealous when I see that people are “vacationing” during a deadly pandemic.”
Confessional #25792381“I post about all the home repairs we're doing because we were responsible and didn't go on vacation this year and I'm jealous of the irresponsible people we know who did . . . but their houses look like shit and I want them to think about it.”
Confessional #25791367“I’m sick and tired of seeing families on a beach, vacationing, or pretending like there’s no pandemic. I hate myself for feeling jealous because I can’t fathom taking those risks with my own family. I’m sick of not enjoying life.”
Confessional #25800771“I want to go on vacation, so bad.”
Confessional #25791973“I try to not be a covid shamer but it seems like every other person I know is going on vacation to Florida this summer, and I just don’t get it.”
Confessional #25790481“So confused seeing friends on social media on vacation, the zoo, beach, parties. I thought we weren't supposed to do that? I feel like the only person who's afraid to contract COVID!”
Confessional #25790002“Lost my job due to covid & having a hard time finding work, $$ is running out & dh treats me like crap. Every1 else is getting promotions, raises, buying new homes, going on vacations. I feel like giving up.”
Confessional #25797551“My mom was making the biggest deal out of covid, saying she wouldn’t be able to see me for at least 2 years due to her fears of catching it. Then a week later, she tells me she is going on vacation with my sister. What?!?”
Confessional #25787812“My parents traveled out of country in March, for vacation. They brought covid back to their small town in New Hampshire, where 4 people in their congregation died. Selfish fucking boomers.”
Confessional #25787504“My dumbass MIL is going out to eat in restaurants unmasked and is also going to stay with us during vacation. I am HIGHLY annoyed.”
Confessional #25793611“I was active and volunteered regularly at church before the shutdown. Not a single “friend” has checked in with me since— except now someone texted and asked if I could watch her kids while she goes on an adult vacation. That’s a hell no from me.”