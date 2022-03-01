Blake Shelton Gushes About How He's 'Fallen In Love' With Gwen Stefani's Sons

Blake Shelton opened up about how he’s falling in love with being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s three sons

Blake Shelton is all about that blended family life! During a chat at the Country Radio Seminar with People, the country star and The Voice coach gushed about how much he is enjoying being a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani’s three sons Kingston (15), Zuma (13), and Apollo (8), whom Stefani shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

When Shelton first started dating Stefani in 2015, he said that he “didn’t know what [he] was signing up for,” in terms of dating a woman with three kids. But Shelton didn’t hesitate. Instead, he was immediately “all about signing up for it,” and credits his father Richard Shelton for setting a good example by raising Shelton’s late half-brother.

“He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 … and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad,” the singer said of his older brother, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 24.

“The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a relationship]. You’ve got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. … And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” Shelton said.

Things weren’t exactly smooth between Blake and Gwen’s two older sons when they started dating

When the boys first started visiting Shelton’s 1,300-acre ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma, the two city slickers weren’t sure what to do in all that wilderness.

“The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?'” Shelton explained. “I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around.”

The boys quickly adjusted as Shelton has taught them how to fish and explore the land. According to Shelton, the boys are digging the wide open spaces and all the new rural activities. He jokingly warned that, “When it comes to burning things and starting fires and throwing hatchets, you better get out of the way!”

Shelton and Stefani got married on July 3, 2021, at Shelton’s sprawling ranch. The couple met as coaches on The Voice in 2015, and after they both went through public divorces from Miranda Lambert and Rossdale, the two started dating. Five years later, Shelton popped the question, and now they are one big happy blended fam.