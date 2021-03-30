Surprise! Ariana Grande Is Joining ‘The Voice’ As A Judge

Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande is taking her Grammy-winning prowess to a spinning chair on The Voice

I’m not going to lie — singing competition shows are just not my thing. I watched some American Idol back in its heyday, but overall, I couldn’t really tell you the difference between shows like X Factor and The Voice. But all that may be about to change because of a big announcement about The Voice‘s upcoming 21st season: Ariana Grande is going to be a surprise judge.

The news just dropped today that Grande will replace Nick Jonas. She’ll be judging alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, which is honestly kind of an iconic panel. Even someone who isn’t super into singing competition shows, like myself, could probably get into watching that group coach aspiring stars through the series.

Grande announced the big news on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself on one of the show’s iconic spinning chairs, dressed head-to-toe in leopard print.

“surprise !!!” she wrote. “i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!” She added a sweet message to Jonas — “we will miss you” — at the end of her tweet.

Let’s just say people are very pumped to hear this news.

me auditioning at the voice next year just to meet ariana grande pic.twitter.com/AfU5d8rCBm — caleb ⁶𓅓 (@imaginetears) March 30, 2021

Gays watching Ariana Grande give critiques on the next season of The Voice: pic.twitter.com/3PLO0Tpwwq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 30, 2021

me auditioning for the voice without a voice next season because ariana grande is there: pic.twitter.com/YVYVgUEMCX — JIM (@MOONFlRE_) March 30, 2021

no because imagine THE ariana grande, vocalist of our generation, turning her chair for YOU and giving u advice about ur voice 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EiK5Q11ktM — adam ☁️ (@adamoonavenue) March 30, 2021

ariana being a judge on the voice is the most random thing but i LOVE IT 😭😭 catch me flying to america to audition just to meet her bc IMAGINE ARIANA GRANDE TURNING ROUND FOR YOU ????????????? — millie (@yourstrulymills) March 30, 2021

the voice without the voice with

ariana grande ariana grande pic.twitter.com/DI8vut0Lg5 — Johnny (@itsJohnny05) March 30, 2021

me and my mutuals at our audition for the voice just to meet ariana grande pic.twitter.com/MYY3tQBBJi — alexander (@thelightalex) March 30, 2021

This news comes at a time when Grande is already on a major roll in her career — she just won her second Grammy this year for “Rain on Me,” her duet with Lady Gaga. In a statement, NBC’s EVP of Unscripted Content, Jenny Groom, shared how excited the show’s producers are to have such a huge star on board.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” Groom said. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

In her own statement, Grande said, “I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family. I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

There’s no set premiere date yet for Season 21 of The Voice, but it’s expected to air sometime this fall.