Fear Naut! We’ve Got The Ferry Impressive Boat Puns And Jokes You Need

Cavan Images/Getty Images

It could be that you have a kid who cannot (seriously, will they ever stop?!) talking about tugboats. Or, hey, maybe you’re the one who has a slight obsession with ships. You might even be the kind of person who considers boat coloring pages a therapeutic pastime. Whatever brought you here, welcome — you’re in for some ferry good boat puns and jokes, so full steam ahead for serious fun of the boat-themed variety.

Before we cruise right into the punchlines, though, let’s take a minute to appreciate some interesting facts about boats. For example, did you know that whistling is considered bad luck when you’re aboard a boat? It’s said to bring about strong winds. How about the fact that restrooms on a boat are often called the “head”? This is because, historically, sailors relieved themselves at the ship’s front (also known as the head or bow). Sounds gross, we know, but in their defense, the waves that routinely crashed down on the front of the boat probably washed away most of the pee (share this with your preschooler because you know they think anything potty-related is hilarious!).

So, now you know. And with that newfound knowledge, you can go full-speed ahead into the following boat-themed jokes.

Best Boat Puns and Jokes