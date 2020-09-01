Bradley Cooper Is Taking Serious Quarantine Measures To Protect His Mom

MARK RALSTON/Getty

Cooper says he’s taking the pandemic seriously because of his mom: “If she gets it, it’s over”

Bradley Cooper‘s main goal is to keep his family as safe as possible throughout the pandemic for many reasons — the biggest one being his mom. In an interview with fellow actor Anthony Ramos, who also starred in A Star is Born, the actor and director opened up about his quarantine routine and how he’s protecting his mom and daughter.

Cooper tells Ramos via Interview magazine that keeping his nearly 80-year-old mom healthy is his main concern.

“I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house,” he said. “And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

Ramos encouraged Cooper’s strict measures and acknowledged the importance of protecting vulnerable people.

“We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard,” Cooper continued. And if you’re wondering how Cooper is keeping his toddler daughter entertained — welp, he’s trying. Just like the rest of us. “I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub,” he explained.

Cooper shares 3-year-old daughter Lea with ex-partner, model Irina Shayk. He’s always been very forthcoming about how close he is with his gorgeous mom, who he’s taken as his date to many an awards show in the past.

“My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are … it’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse. No, she’s in the next room,” he said in another interview this year with the Los Angeles Times. “But here’s the thing: she’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches.”

When speaking with Ramos, the Hamilton actor Cooper cast as Lady Gaga’s best friend in A Star is Born, he offered his thoughts on how the pandemic is going to radically shift the landscape of entertainment and film/television promotion.

“My hunch is that this is going to be a complete chiropractic adjustment for our culture,” he said. “That question might be answered by how we all move forward—it’s all changed now.”

Here’s hoping Cooper, his lovely mother, and sweet little girl continue setting a solid example during the pandemic and also remain healthy and safe.