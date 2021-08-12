Brendan Fraser Adorably Reacts To Hearing Fans Are ‘Rooting’ For Him

littlelottiecosplay/TikTok

Brendan Fraser got choked up during a recent virtual meet-and-greet with a fan, and it’s the hefty dose of happy vibes you need today

Brendan Fraser was a staple on the big screen in the ’90s and early aughts, cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed leading men. In 2018, the actor shared that his “disappearance” for over a decade happened, in part, due to a sexual assault Fraser says happened to him in 2003 at the hands of former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk, which he says impacted both his acting career and his mental health in the years after the alleged assault.

Now, Fraser is gearing up for a big comeback, with four movies in production, including Killers of the Flower Moon, which he’s currently filming in Oklahoma. Fraser will star alongside Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the film, which is directed by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese.

Alongside his recent roles on TV and in movies, Fraser has gotten plenty of love on the internet, especially in the time since he shared the story of his sexual assault. He recently did a virtual meet-and-greet with a fan on TikTok, and when she shared how many people out there love and support him, the Mummy star got visibly choked up in gratitude over all the love.

When he mentioned he was in Oklahoma for filming and will be working with “Scorsese and Leo and Bob De Niro,” TikTok user @LittleLottieCosplay congratulated him on the role. “I think I might be sick, a little anxious,” he responded, mimicking biting his fingernails nervously.

“You’ve got this. Just know that the internet is so behind you,” she told him. “We’re so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Fraser seemingly got so choked up he needed a sip of water, replying, “Shucks, ma’am,” and tipping his hat in gratitude to the fan, who called him “the purest of souls” in the caption of the video.

Of course, the sweet moment quickly began going viral online, racking up two million views on TikTok alone, because it’s truly the hefty dose of happy we all need right now. He certainly deserves all the support and adoration he’s getting from fans online these days, and having him back on our screens in recent years is a true joy and gift.