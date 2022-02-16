‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Found His Way To ‘Sesame Street’

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Oi, listen up! Roy Kent met Oscar the Grouch. Could anything be more perfect?

Sunny days, indeed!

In the best news this week, Brett Goldstein, who plays grumpy footballer Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, met the ultimate curmudgeon: Oscar the Grouch! The two posed for a photo, which Goldstein shared on Instagram, alongside more pictures and a sweet caption about his upcoming appearance on Sesame Street.

“I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined,” the English actor said, calling his taping of the beloved children’s show “the best day” of his life. “Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you’d think.)”

“Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for,” he added. “Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Oscar and Cookie Monster, sorry if I scared you.”

Goldstein’s co-stars and friends commented on the photos, praising the perfection that is Roy Kent on Sesame Street.

“I can’t cope with any of these photos, or it happening for you finally as a whole,” Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso, wrote. Goldstein’s on-screen girlfriend Juno Temple, aka Keeley Jones, added, “My darling star and dear friend, you are shining so bright.”

Last fall, Goldstein won an Emmy for his outstanding portrayal of Roy Kent, the brash yet sentimental athlete-turned-coach who does yoga with a group of women in their 60s and constantly curses in front of his young niece. Goldstein is also a writer on the award-winning Apple TV+ comedy, created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly.

Goldstein’s episode of Sesame Street will air later this year.