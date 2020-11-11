Britney Spears Loses Court Case To End Her Dad’s Control Over Her Estate

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Court ignores Britney Spears’s request to take dad off her conservatorship

For the last 12 years, Britney Spears’s father Jamie Spears has been her legal guardian and conservator. Due to worries over the 38-year-old pop star’s mental health, her father has controlled her financial affairs and many of her career decisions. Britney recently asked the courts to finally remove her father from her conservatorship, saying she was reportedly afraid of him and asked the court to appoint a neutral third party as her conservator, and sadly, the court denied Britney’s request this week.

CBS Los Angeles reports that in her appeal to the courts, Britney said she would stop performing if her dad remained in control of her estate, but the court shut down her request and instead, appointed the third party financial group, Bessemer Trust Co., to share conservator duties with Jamie. It’s a frustrating day for Britney who said in her court documents that she felt afraid of her dad on “many occasions,” that he did things without her knowledge, like appointing a new business manager, and Brit’s mom even called the father-daughter relationship “toxic.” Brit’s lawyer said she just wanted to start with a “clean slate.” The only bright spot in this whole mess is that the judge said she would consider hearing the case again in the future.

This whole thing is made even more complicated in the face of the “Free Britney” movement, which is a belief held by many Britney fans that she is being controlled against her will and shouldn’t have a conservatorship of any kind.

Over the summer, Britney’s lawyer said that her conservatorship was necessary in 2007 (i.e. in the wake of her shaved head incident), but fans cannot understand why the 38-year-old pop star cannot make decisions about her career and financial future on her own. Some fans in the “Free Britney” movement even think she’s being held captive and doesn’t even have control over her own social media account, which is exacerbated by the fact that Brit does post an alarming number of strange and identical Instagram posts.

There are also theories that Jamie is taking Britney’s money or forcing her to perform for his own financial gain, though who knows what is true anymore. At the end of the day, an adult woman is being told by the judicial system that she does not have a right to personal autonomy and that’s really tragic.