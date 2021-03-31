Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence On ‘Framing Britney’ Documentary

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Britney Spears says she “cried for two weeks” after the documentary came out

Breaking her silence for the first time since Framing Britney Spears came out on Hulu last month, Britney Spears is sharing her thoughts for the first time on the documentary heard round the world. In her latest Instagram post, she says she had a very emotional reaction to the way she was portrayed.

In it, Brit wrote a lengthy caption alongside an Instagram video of herself dancing to “Crazy” by Aerosmith.

“My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive,” the Grammy winner began. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media … and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!”

As for her opinion on the documentary itself, she says she didn’t watch it — but Britney has been keenly aware of what people are saying about it, and the massive interest in her life that it reignited.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!” she wrote. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.”

The documentary focuses on Spears and her relationship with paparazzi and the media in general since she first entered the spotlight as a young girl on Star Search. The constant speculation about her life, who she was dating, her children, and who she was as a person in addition to being oversexualized from the time she was 17 years old through the rest of her career, took a toll on the singer. In 2008, her father Jamie Spears was put in charge of a conservatorship over her financial and personal life. In 2019, the #FreeBritney movement began, with her fans around the world hoping to see her set free from the legal battle between her estate and her father.

In a recent interview, Jessica Simpson shared her support of Britney, as they both came of age in the public eye as a pop star at the same time.

“I admire her ambition, strength and the capability to live unapologetically and authentically,” she said, adding that she’s “happy that people are supporting Britney.”