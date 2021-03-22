Britney Might Not Want To Be Interviewed By Oprah After All

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A new source says Britney Spears doesn’t want to do a televised interview and has other ideas for how to tell her story

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions since news first broke that the next explosive Oprah Winfrey interview following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell-dropping doozy might be centered on one Britney Jean Spears. Now, a source is saying that’s probably not the case. As it turns out, Spears might have other ideas on how to tell her story.

Last week, a source reported that Britney was considering an Oprah sit-down in order to control her own narrative.

“Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” a source told ET. “She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”

Now, a source is giving US Weekly the deets on Spears’ future plans to tell the world her truth that don’t include a televised interview with Queen O. “The report about Britney considering a tell-all is greatly exaggerated and essentially giving false hope to the fans who tweeted calls for it after the Harry and Meghan interview,” the source, who is reportedly close to Britney, says. “Britney would like to tell her story and has always wanted to write a memoir, but the conservatorship makes that difficult and it’s not something on her immediate radar, anyway.”

A second source adds a little more detail. “Britney hasn’t mentioned doing an interview. She wants to speak and could do so on social media with the assistance of [boyfriend Sam Asghari] on his platforms if it got to be this emergency situation for her,” the source says, noting, “She doesn’t want to be filtered.”

And from the sounds of it, Asghari is here for Britney telling her unfiltered truth if his very blatant anger at her father is any indication. Last month, he took to his Instagram account to call Jamie Spears “a total dick.” We stan a supportive partner who encourages staying away from toxic family.

It sounds like Spears’ mom is also trying to encourage her daughter to feel confident and proud of herself amid the current media and fan uproar in the wake of the Framing Britney Spears documentary that shone a new light on her life and what it was like growing up famous in the early 2000s when the headlines about her were anything but flattering. Spears posted a video of herself singing and noted in the caption that her mom had sent it to her to remind her that she can sing.

Spears famously posts photos, videos, and messages on her own Instagram page that often leave fans offering to help her and begging for more information. As the pop star has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father since 2008, plenty of fans are convinced that she’s not as in control of her life as she should be. The #FreeBritney movement has been full steam ahead for several months as the singer’s conservatorship battle continues in court.

When and how Britney tells her own story is completely up to her but one thing’s certain — when she’s ready, we’re all waiting to hear it.