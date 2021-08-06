Britney Spears Breaks The Internet’s Heart With Excitement Over A New IPad

Britney Spears/Instagram and KimberlyNFoster/Twitter

The pop star’s wide-eyed happiness over her purchase was both endearing and heartbreaking

There’s a popular hashtag on social media #TIL, which means ‘today I learned.’ It’s what the people of the internet use when given new information (usually information that sort of rocks a preconceived notion as to how the item in question works).

Well #TIL that Britney Spears was finally allowed to buy her own iPad. To put things into perspective, let’s break down some numbers: the first iPad was released by Apple on April 3, 2010. In contrast, Spears was first placed under conservatorship in February 2008. And yet only recently, in 2021. Britney Spears was finally allowed to purchase an iPad for her 39-year-old self.

Yeah.

You can’t help but be happy for Spears, as she excitedly tells fans about her big purchase.

“Okay, guys, great news,” Spears says. “I got my first iPad today.” Spears tells viewers that her sons have iPads, but she’s been relegated to using a small phone — until recently. “This is just a groundbreaking day […] I feel like my life is changing as we speak,” says Spears. “Upward bound!”

The excitement quickly turned to heartbreak for fans who realized Spears, a pop legend and multi-millionaire, hadn’t been in the position to buy a piece of technology some elementary schools provide to their students on the first day of school. In the hours following Spears’ post, #ipad trended on Twitter.

Britney being so excited about getting an iPad is cute but also extremely depressing. Our girl was really locked up. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) August 6, 2021

“Britney being so excited about getting an iPad is cute but also extremely depressing,” one fan tweeted. “Our girl was really locked up.”

Another fan noted how the iPad was not likely the higher end iPad Pro model.

Britney’s iPad is not even an iPad Pro or Air with the new design, it’s the old simple iPad this is heartbreaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/ag3Sc4PKTq — Shady Brian (@FramingBritney) August 6, 2021

“I really cannot believe that Britney Spears got her own iPad for the first time today,” another fan tweeted.

I really cannot believe that Britney Spears got her own iPad for the first time today. She is genuinely excited about it like it’s fucking christmas and it just blows my mind. Imagine how restricted she has been from so many things bro what the fuck — C9 Caiyla (@macaiyla) August 6, 2021

“She is genuinely excited about it like it’s fucking christmas and it just blows my mind. Imagine how restricted she has been from so many things bro what the fuck.”

Another noted how Spears, even though she’s certainly earned it, was not able to spend her own money on a personal purchase.

“britney spears worked all her life to get her first iPad today..#FreeBritney please 💔.”

britney spears worked all her life to get her first iPad today..#FreeBritney please 💔 — Luna ³³³ (@britneysbabyy) August 6, 2021

The purchase marks another step in the very public process of Spears’ struggle to free herself from her conservatorship. Recently a judge allowed the star to hire a new attorney in her ongoing legal dispute with her father Jamie Spears, who currently serves as co-conservator of her estate.

“Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!!” she wrote captioned a clip of her turning cartwheels. “New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!”

“Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!” Britney wrote.

“Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!!” she concluded, adding the now viral “Free Britney” movement’s hashtag “#FreeBritney.”